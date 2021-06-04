Glengarriff apartments with coastal views hit the market

FIVE apartments with sea views have hit the market in Glengarriff.

Located in what is historically known as the Glengarriff Golf Links Hotel, the building is where former Taoiseach Jack Lynch is said to have met his wife Máirín.

Situated between the harbour and the golf club, they are part of a privately owned development comprising 18 residential dwellings and eight apartments. A mix of one, two and three-beds, they range in price from €120,000-€180,000. Denis Harrington, Harrington Estates, is managing the sale and is hosting an open house viewing on Saturday June 5th from 10.30am to 3pm, and on Sunday June 6th from 11am to 2pm.