Five apartments proposed in Clon development

June 26th, 2024 3:00 PM

By DAVID FORSYTHE

Housing director Maurice Manning said that €297,000 is ‘not expensive’ based on current building costs.

A PLANNING application has been lodged with Cork County Council seeking permission for the development of a new residential apartment complex in Clonakilty.

The application from Con O’Sullivan seeks permission for the change of use and extension of an existing three-storey house at 16 Connolly Street to be developed into five apartments, one two-bedroom and four one-bedroom.

The plan proposes the demolition of an existing single storey ancillary building to the rear of the house and the construction of a rear extension with a stairwell to serve the upper floors. The application also seeks window changes and the provision of balconies at the rear of the building. The current building is listed as a protected structure.

