Blooming lovely property with sauna and home bar

THE stunning hydrangea and agapanthus in the glorious garden of this Ballydehob home will catch the attention of many a house hunter.

For others it will be the tasteful home bar, or the sauna, and of course there’s also those very pleasant view over Roaringwater Bay.

Suffice to say, there’s plenty to interest in this 2,750 sq ft house which was built in 1998 and is in pristine condition throughout.

Living accommodation comprises a spacious open plan living/dining/kitchen. The kitchen is bespoke and the already mentioned bar makes it a great entertaining space.

The house has four well-sized bedrooms, an indoor sauna and a most ornate bathroom that wouldn’t look out of place in a glossy interior mag.

The property sits on two acres and the landscaping is exceptional with winding paths and ponds surrounded by a wide variety of shrubs, flowers, plants and mature trees. A gravelled terrace which is accessed via the living room takes advantage of the wonderful scenery.

There is also a detached shed and carport on the property. And if all that wasn’t enough, just a short distance away is a pier, a swimming cove and slipway.

Sean Carmody, at Charles McCarthy Skibbereen is managing this sale. For more see charlesmccarthy.com or call 028-21057.