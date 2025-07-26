Togher, Dunmanway and Castlelack set fast pace

TOGHER Celtic U16s, Dunmanway Town U14s and Castlelack Athletic U12s have maintained their leads in the SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League.

Castlelack Athletic have stretched their advantage at the top the U12 Schoolboys Premier League following a 2-1 victory at home to Skibbereen.

Adam O’Shea fired the visitors into an early lead only for Jack O’Callaghan to level ten minutes before half time. Gearoid Evans’s second-half strike decided the contest and pushed Castlelack four points clear.

Elsewhere in the U12 Schoolboys Premier, Lyre Rovers registered their second league win courtesy of a 6-2 triumph at home to Dunmanway Town. Jayden Collins and Liam Duggan were on target for Dunmanway but Tiernan O’Regan, James Crowley, Seán Collins, Zachary Walsh and Sonny Crowley efforts, plus an own goal, secured Rovers all three points.

A 4-1 defeat of Drinagh Rangers moved an improving Riverside Athletic within two points of U12 Schoolboys Championship league leaders Kilmichael Rovers. Eanna O’Sullivan and Euan Buttimer pushed Athletic 2-0 ahead before Rory Hicks pulled one back. Daniel Brady and Noah Kingston's goals wrapped up Riverside’s third victory of the campaign.

The race to become 2025 U12 Schoolboys League One champions saw title-contenders Sullane and Bay Rovers clash in Ballyvourney. Starting the day nine points clear of their closest rivals, Sullane tasted defeat for the first time this season after Rovers recorded a 6-1 win. Iarla McElhinney fired in a hat-trick with Oskar Ustjanowski (2) and Liam McCarthy also finding the net. Darragh Lynch was Sullane’s lone scorer. That outcome moved Bay within six points of the league leaders and with a game in hand.

A young Togher Celtic side were no match for in-form Clonakilty AFC United who moved into joint-second place in U12 League One, alongside Bay Rovers, following a comprehensive victory in Ballyvackey. Sean Kennedy had an afternoon to remember, scoring four of Clonakilty’s goals. Séimí Forristal (2), Andrew Sexton and Darragh Hennessy were also on United’s scoresheet.

Frankie Collins’ goal earned Skibbereen a share of the points in a 1-1 U13 Schoolboys Premier League draw at home to Clonakilty AFC Reds.

A U14 Schoolboys Premier League derby between Dunmanway Town and Drinagh Rangers ended 4-2 to the hosts in Dunmanway. That result extended Town’s advantage to five points at the summit of the standings. Rocco O’Reilly Bermueller (penalty) and Kingsley Crosby Osagie netted for Drinagh in a fixture Vittor Leite Coutinho (2), Max Bramoulle and Tristan O’Neill Hayes scored for the league leaders.

Robert Leahy, Max Wade and Michael Collins goals cemented U14 Schoolboys Championship leaders Clonakilty AFC’s latest win. A 3-1 triumph over Togher Celtic was attained despite Ryan Brickley scoring for the visitors to Ballyvackey.

In the same division, Sullane moved into title contention following a 6-2 defeat of Ardfield in the Showgrounds. Michael O’Shea netted twice for Ardfield but four Cole O’Tuama goals and two from Hennadii Lisovyi earned Sullane a deserved victory.

Bay Rovers have been active in U14 Schoolboys League One of late and are scoring plenty of goals. The Kealkill club overcame Beara United 6-2 thanks to Alex Cronin (2), Billy Crews (2), Jamie Wiseman and Callum Connolly goals. Timothy O’Sullivan contributed both of Beara’s replies.

Shortly after, Bay were involved in a nine-goal thriller with U14 Schoolboys League One leaders Skibbereen Dynamos. The Baltimore Road club emerged 5-4 winners thanks to a David Hourihane hat-trick plus Teo Teotonio and Stephen Harnedy goals. Billy Crews, Jamie Wiseman, Callum Connolly and Daniel O’Sullivan were on target for Rovers.

Bay’s U16s have closed the gap on U16 Schoolboys Premier League Group B pacesetters, Togher Celtic, despite a narrow 3-2 defeat in Togher. A 5-1 win over Clonakilty AFC preceded Rovers’ trip to the league leaders where Max Leahy and Con Desmond scored for the visitors. Fillip Kowalewski (2) and Daniel Vassallo goals kept Togher three points ahead of the chasing pack.