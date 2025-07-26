Record crowds at Dunmanway Agriucultural Show for 75th outing

DUNMANWAY Agricultural Show took place on July 6th at Droumleena Race Course in perfect show weather conditions.

The rain which threatened in the morning did not come and the skies cleared to give a textbook day for an agricultural show.

Record crowds turned out to enjoy the sea of vibrant colour and the wonderful produce and beautiful animals on show, as well as the variety of trade stands, stalls and entertainment.

The show was opened by the national president of the Irish Shows Association, Freda Kinnarney, who was warmly welcomed to Dunmanway by the show chairman, Reggie Chambers.

Freda gave great praise to the show and the committee and said that she understands the tremendous work which goes in to the organisation of these events. She thanked everyone involved.

Christopher O’Sullivan TD, who also spoke at the opening, commented that he remembers attending the show as a young lad with his dad Christy, and said that it was a wonderful event for the local community and a credit to the town of Dunmanway and the organising committee who work tirelessly in the lead up to show day, and indeed for the greater part of the year in preparation for the event. The show was presented with a beautiful silver plate on the momentous occasion of its 75th birthday.

Freda Kinnarney, who presented the plate on behalf of the ISA, said that she hopes that another plate will be presented in 25 years’ time on the 100th anniversary.

She wished the show further success for the future and finished off the opening ceremony by thanking everyone who attended and wishing them an enjoyable day and a safe journey home.