ROAD BOWLING: Hannah Sexton and Hannah Cronin to clash in Munster senior ladies final

THE Munster senior ladies championship will come to a thrilling conclusion this Saturday at Bauravilla (5.30pm), as Hannah Sexton (Timoleague) and Hannah Cronin (Togher Cross) go head-to-head in what promises to be a gripping final.

Both women came through tough semi-finals in contrasting fashion.

At Templemichael on Friday, Cronin faced Carrigtwohill’s Triona Kidney for a stake of €700 a-side. After three shots apiece, there was nothing between them, Kidney just ahead by two feet. But Cronin took control with her fifth shot, capitalising on three poor efforts from Kidney to build a strong lead. She raised the bowl of odds with her tenth and maintained her advantage to win by a bowl.

Former Munster champion Sexton, meanwhile, put in a devastating display at Terelton on Saturday in torrential rain. Facing Denise Murphy (Ballinagree), Sexton was bowling out of her skin. A huge second shot raised the opening bowl of odds, and after Murphy’s third went left, Sexton punished with another big effort past the lay-by to go two bowls clear. Murphy rallied with a brilliant seventh to O’Brien’s Cottage, but Sexton responded with a flawless sequence through the garage forecourt to seal a three-bowl win.

Both finalists impressed in the earlier playoff at Newcestown, where Sexton and Kidney advanced from a high-quality encounter featuring Veronica O’Mahony. Kidney led early, but Sexton found her groove late on, overtaking both with a massive 12th shot out the last bend and maintaining the edge to the finish.

Saturday's final is followed by the junior ladies decider, where Emma Hurley (Drinagh) takes on Darcy O’Brien (Clondrohid) – the latter will contest two finals in the space of a week.

***

Darcy O’Brien also impressed in the girls’ U18 semi-final at Templemartin, where she came through a titanic tussle with Jena Healy (Kilcorney).

O’Brien opened with a brilliant first shot but undid the good work with a poor second. Healy took the lead with a classy fourth before O’Brien responded with a superb seventh to regain control. A few wayward efforts saw Healy narrow the gap, but O’Brien’s 16th – a cracker that opened the Stonefield bend – proved decisive, setting her up for a bowl-of-odds win.

In the other semi-final, Emma Hurley (Drinagh) edged past Laura Sexton (Timoleague) at Bauravilla for a €1,150 stake. Nothing separated them to Deckkers after eight, but Hurley raised the bowl at the novice D line and held her lead to the finish.

***

The boys U18 final will see Shane Crowley (Schull) take on Cathal Creedon (Macroom) at Bantry this Friday (6.15pm), after both came through semi-finals in style.

At Beal na Marbh, Creedon got the better of city thrower Anthony Crowley in a fiercely competitive encounter. Crowley briefly led after his fourth to the top of the hill, but Creedon took over with a superb sixth to the rock and never looked back. A big ninth to the hedging sealed a commanding advantage, and despite Crowley knocking the bowl late on, Creedon held firm to win by a bowl.

Shane Crowley was a strong favourite at Lyre and lived up to the billing, beating Dunmanway’s Jonathan Deane for a €1,600 stake. Crowley’s huge second shot to the forestry entrance gave him an early lead, and while Deane’s sixth was sensational, Crowley bettered it by 25 metres. From there, Deane faltered and Crowley powered home a bowl-of-odds winner.

***

Family bragging rights were on the line in the men’s championship finals – and the Stokes clan came out on top.

In the intermediate final at Conna, Páidín Stokes edged cousin Timmy McDonagh by a single bowl. McDonagh started stronger, reaching Flynn’s corner in three big shots and holding the bowl of odds. But a monster sixth from Stokes reeled him in, and a sequence of huge efforts to the gasline and silver tank saw him turn the tide and seal a dramatic win.

In the junior A final at Baile Bhuirne, Paddy Stokes – another cousin – claimed victory in a three-way battle with Jimmy O’Driscoll (Clonakilty) and Noel O’Donovan (Crossbarry) for a €2,800 stake. O’Driscoll and O’Donovan reached the long wall in four, but Stokes hit a massive fifth to take the initiative. He raised big odds on both rivals after the council yard, and while O’Driscoll fought back for second, Stokes stayed strong to take the title with O’Donovan in third.

***

Regional finals for Junior C and Novice grades continue as bowlers target the third and final All-Ireland series in Drogheda this September. Recent results: