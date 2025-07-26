WILDLIFE: Wildlife tour- a visit to the beautiful Burren

For nearly three years, I’ve been writing about the nature and wildlife you can spot here in West Cork.

There’s still plenty more to discover and share, but just for a change, we’re heading a little further afield.

A few weeks ago, I was fortunate to spend a weekend in the Burren, and it was fascinating to feast my eyes on species I’d never seen before.

In this article we’ll explore the wildlife found there that you’re less likely to find locally.

Gorgeous grasslands

The Burren is renowned for its flora, fauna, geology, and cultural heritage.

Its limestone pavements and species-rich grasslands are among its most striking features.

It is said that the Burren is home to 70 percent of all plant species found in Ireland. When it came to native wildflowers, I was spoilt for choice, with something new catching my eye at every turn.

West Cork has its share of orchids, but the Burren boasts an impressive 23 of Ireland’s 27 native orchid species.

I was delighted to spot the frog orchid and dark red helleborine, both species with no West Cork records in the National Biodiversity Data Centre’s database.

Among the other Burren specialities, I found dropwort (Filipendula vulgaris), with its beautiful clusters of small white flowers. Dropwort is a close relative of meadowsweet, and while we do not have wild dropwort here, we can at least console ourselves with the sight of meadowsweet brightening our roadsides with its similar creamy flowers.

Stranger things

It is not just the number and diversity of plant species that amazes, but also the way they grow together, in what are known as assemblages, and how many seem to grow far outside their usual comfort zone.

Species with an affinity for northern or alpine climates grow alongside those that favour southern or Mediterranean conditions.

Woodland plants thrive in places where there is no woodland, mountain species grow at sea level, and plants that are usually scarce or rare flourish in abundance.

For a botanist, the Burren is a land of curiosity and intrigue.

For the untrained eye, it is simply a place of surprising beauty, where unexpected plants seem to appear at every turn.

Couldn’t bee-lieve it

It makes sense that such rich plant and floral diversity would lead to an abundance of interesting insect life, and both my own experience and the documented natural history of the Burren confirm this. In particular, the shrill carder bee (Bombus sylvarum) has found refuge there. Before 1980, it was widespread across the southern half of Ireland, but it is now one of Ireland’s rarest bees and is listed as endangered in the Red List of Irish Bees (2006). It is also in decline across Europe, making the Burren an important stronghold for the species. It was a real privilege to see and hear one during my visit. Its buzz is noticeably higher-pitched than that of other bumblebees, giving rise to its common name.

Delicate dancers

The sight of butterflies weaving and dancing across the flower adorned limestone pavement did my heart good. One species I had never seen before, the dark green fritillary, was particularly abundant during my visit. While it is possible to see them in West Cork, they are not especially common.

Another mystery is the Burren green moth. True to its simple name, it is indeed lime green, and in Ireland, it is found only in the Burren. Discovered relatively recently, in 1949, it is not found in Britain either, though it occurs throughout temperate Europe. Why it lives in the Burren and nowhere else in Ireland remains unknown. It is safe to say this modest-looking moth has sparked much exploration and investigation of the Burren’s invertebrates, yet there is still much more to discover.

Balancing hazel

One conservation issue in the Burren came as a surprise to me, a firm lover of hazel (Corylus avellana). Hazel grows prolifically in the Burren and needs careful management in some areas to protect the open, species-rich grasslands. While hazel woodland, or scrub as some might call it, has its own important biodiversity value, too much can compete with other vital Burren habitats. Achieving the right balance is crucial.

Before the 1600s, the Burren had extensive hazel cover. However, the introduction of the practice of winterage, which involves herding cattle to graze on the limestone uplands during winter, reduced tree cover to less than one percent and supported the development of the unique and biodiverse habitat of today’s Burren. With the shift to modern farming and the loss of many traditional uses for hazel, such as fuel for heating and cooking, hazelnuts for eating, fencing and tools, hazel has started to regenerate and spread once again.

Slow worms

One species I would love to see, and a real speciality of the Burren, is the slow worm. I was not lucky enough to spot one during my visit. This intriguing reptile can grow up to 50 centimetres long and, being without legs, looks very much like a small snake. However, unlike snakes, slow worms have eyelids, ear openings and a few other features that set them apart, officially classifying them as legless lizards.

Most sightings in Ireland are confined to the Burren, with just a few scattered records from elsewhere. There are no recorded sightings of slow worms in the National Biodiversity Data Centre database for West Cork, although one was reported in Tracton in 2020.

I will likely be spending the rest of the summer in West Cork, but it was wonderful to see what can be found elsewhere. The Burren is certainly worth a visit if you are looking for a mini holiday in Ireland and are interested in spotting some different wildlife.