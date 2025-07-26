INTERIORS: Panel doors for touch of class

Turning a plain door into a panelled version is a fun project that can give your door a more sophisticated, classic look.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to transform your plain door into a panel-style door:

Transforming a Plain Door into a Panel Door:

1. Plan Your Design: Decide how many panels you want (4, 6, or more) and measure the door.

2. Prepare Door: Lightly sand the surface to create a smooth base if needed.

3. Cut Panels: Cut wood (MDF or plywood) to fit the door’s frame . Ensure they fit the layout you’ve planned.

4. Create Panel Borders: Cut trim (2-3 inches wide) for the edges of each panel. Use a miter saw for 45-degree angle cuts. Attach with wood glue and panel pins.

4. Attach Panels: Apply wood glue to the back of each panel and place them inside the borders. Secure with nails for added strength.

5. Fill Gaps: Use wood filler to fill any holes or gaps. Sand smooth after it dries.

6. Finish: Sand the entire door for a smooth surface. Prime, then paint or stain the door to your desired finish.

7. Install Hardware: Once the paint is dry, install any door hardware (hinges, handles).

With some patience and attention to detail, you’ll have a beautiful, custom door that enhances the look of your home.

If you need help with any home interior dilemmas contact Lauraine on 086/8657360 follow her Facebook page ineanish or www.ineanish.ie