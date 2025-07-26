Final respects for Cionnaith Ó Súilleabháin

TRIBUTES have been paid to Cionnaith Ó Súilleabháin who passed away recently.

Cionnaith was the Clonakilty notes correspondent for this newspaper for more than 30 years and an integral part of community life in the town for many decades.

His love of the Irish culture and language saw him serve as Runaí at Gaeilscoil Mhichíl Choileáin – a school he helped establish – for many years, and he was honoured by the school during its recent 30th anniversary celebrations.

Sean Mahon, managing director of The Southern Star said that it’s 30 years since Cionnaith started contributing the Clonakilty notes for the newspaper every week, ably representing and promoting Clonakilty with a passion.

‘From all at The Southern Star, past and present, our heartfelt condolences to Nina and the O’Súilleabháin family on the very sad passing of Cionnaith. We thank him for his superb work and may he rest in peace.’

Cionnaith was also remembered at a meeting of West Cork councillors on Monday. Cllr Isobel Towse (SD) said he was an ‘exceptional human being’ who was always to the fore when it came to raising awareness of issues both at home and abroad.

‘He was so kind to me when I first moved to Clonakilty 10 years ago. He will be really, really missed and was involved in everything in Clonakilty. He would always welcome to children to the Gaeilscoil with a smile,’ she said.

Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) described Cionnaith as a ‘great character’ and ‘huge community activist’ who contributed greatly to West Cork and Clonakilty.

‘He had strong political views too which he always articulated in a very good manner. He will be sadly missed by his family as well as the people of Clonakilty.’

Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) also offered a vote of sympathy to Cionnaith’s family and friends ‘I knew him very well and he was a great activist in Clonakilty. He was involved in everything that happened there over the past 30 years. He was great man for the town.’

Cionnaith is survived by his wife Nina Ahern, his mother Mary and siblings Declan, Leonard, Terence, Gilbert and Sandra.