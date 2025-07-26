Schoolgirls cup finals take centre stage this weekend

DRINAGH Rangers continue to dominate the U16 Schoolgirls Premier League ahead of a bumper week of WCSSL finals.

The Canon Crowley Park club made it five U16 Schoolgirls Premier League wins out of five thanks to a 4-1 triumph at home to Bay Rovers on Monday evening. Laoise Young continued her standout individual season by scoring two of Rangers’ goals. Rosie O’Donovan and Katie Collins also got their names on the winners’ scoresheet. Cara Downing McGettigan replied for Bay Rovers.

Elsewhere in the U16 Schoolgirls Premier, a local derby between Clonakilty AFC and Lyre Rovers was decided by a single goal. A tight, defensive encounter saw Sally McAuley convert a penalty after ten minutes. That goal was enough to earn the Ballyvackey side all three points.

Clonakilty AFC U13s closed the gap on U13 Schoolgirls Premier League pacesetters Dunmanway Town following a narrow 2-1 win in the Meadows. Ahead of kick off, Town enjoyed a six-point lead over their closest challengers. Leah O’Brien broke the deadlock, firing Clonakilty ahead inside the opening minute. Emily Hayes equalised only for Éirinn Coppinger to restore the visitors’ advantage and that’s how a cracking game finished.

In the same division, Beara United received a walkover from Castlelack to hand the Castletownbere side their first three points of the campaign.

Drinagh Rangers have joined Clonakilty AFC at the summit of the U12 Schoolgirls Premier League. The Canon Crowley Park side were pushed to the limit by Riverside Athletic before emerging 3-2 winners in their latest fixture. Matilda Kaiser twice found the net with Ayesha Daly also getting her name on Drinagh’s scoresheet. Two Ruby Dooley goals couldn’t prevent a Riverside loss.

MTU Cork will host this week’s U14 Schoolgirls Cup final between Clonakilty AFC and Sullane, as well as Dunmanway Town and Lyre Rovers’ U14 Schoolgirls Shield decider. Lyre and Bay Rovers go head-to-head in the U16 Schoolgirls Shield final at the same venue on Friday evening.

A triple-header of schoolgirls finals will be the highlight of a hectic Saturday afternoon on MTU Cork’s campus. At 10am, Dunmanway Town and Clonakilty AFC will meet in this year’s U13 Schoolgirls Cup final. The Ballyvackey club takes on Drinagh Rangers in the U16 Schoolgirls Cup decider at noon. Beara United and Castlelack bring the curtain down on a busy afternoon with their U13 Schoolgirls Shield final at 2pm.

Schoolboy’s finals pencilled in for this week at MTU Cork include Drinagh Rangers versus Skibbereen in the U13 Cup decider. Next Saturday, Ardfield meet Castlelack in the U13 Schoolboys Shield final (11am) and Dunmanway Town take on Togher Celtic in the U14 Schoolboys Shield decider (1pm).