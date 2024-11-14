Man (56) on Tragumna drugs charges pleads to see sick wife back in Spain

A MAN who is one of 10 accused of conspiring to import drugs into Ireland as part of an alleged international drugs gang has pleaded with the District Court to expedite his case because his wife is seriously ill at home in Spain.

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

Juan Antonio Gallardo, 56, of 12 Turina Street, Cadiz, Spain appeared via video link from Cork Prison at Mallow District Court.

Court presenter Sgt Majella O’Sullivan told the court that it was the State’s application to remand Mr Gallardo in custody with consent until November 12th when it was expected that directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) would be available.

Defence solicitor David O’Meara said that on that basis he was advising Mr Gallardo to agree to a further three-week remand.

Mr Gallardo told the court that he had been in prison for seven months and that his wife was suffering from cancer.

He said that it was a very serious situation and he had been unable to see her because he was in custody.

Judge Colm Roberts said that he was very aware of Mr Gallardo’s personal circumstances ‘which is why I want this matter to progress as soon as it can.’

Also appearing before the court was co-accused Aleksander Milic, 27, of Svetorgorska 15, Flat 5, Belgrade, Serbia.

Sgt O’Sullivan made a similar application in his case to remand him in custody for a further three weeks to await directions from the DPP. Mr O’Meara, who also represented Mr Milic, advised his client to agree to the three-week remand on the understanding that directions would be ready at the next hearing.

Judge Roberts remanded both men in custody by consent to appear by video link on November 12th for DPP directions.

The judge said that he was willing to adjourn the matter once more.

The two men are charged with conspiracy with others to import controlled drugs in excess of €13,000 between last February 27th and March 14th into the State.

They were arrested in West Cork when gardaí stopped a truck and an SUV at Tragumna pier and a camper van in the village of Leap as part of an ongoing operation into alleged organised crime.