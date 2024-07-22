Ten gardaí full-time on Tragumna drugs case

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

THE amount of evidence against 10 men accused of conspiring to import drugs into Ireland as part of an alleged international drugs gang is so huge that it will be at least another 16 weeks before the case is ready to go to trial, a court has heard.

Two of the accused – Juan Antonio Gallardo, (55), of Turina Street, Cadiz, Spain and Aleksander Milic, (26), of Svetorgorska 15, Belgrade, Serbia appeared by video link from Cork Prison at Mallow District Court this week.

Court presenter Sgt Majella O’Sullivan said it was the State’s intention to apply for a four-week extension to the period of custody and directions were still awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Det Sgt Michael Lyons told the court that more than 175 interviews have been carried out by 48 garda interviewers, more than 350 garda and witness statements had been taken, with in excess of 310 lines of enquiry being pursued.

More than three terabytes of CCTV footage have been recovered, requiring 2,000 man hours with 10 garda officers working full-time on the investigation. An examination of a rib (boat) has been carried out by the Irish Naval Service.

In response to a query from Judge Colm Roberts, Det Sgt Lyons said that it was expected the file would be sent to the DPP within eight weeks and that a decision would be forthcoming six weeks later.

The judge said that he understood why it was taking so long and said that he just wanted to give the accused men realistic information.

Solicitor David O’Meara, for the accused, advised them to agree to the four-week extension. They were remanded in custody to appear again by video link from Cork Prison on August 13th.

The two men are charged with conspiracy with others, to import controlled drugs in excess of €13,000 between February 27th and March 14th. They were arrested when gardaí stropped a truck and an SUV at Tragumna pier outside Skibbereen in March, and a camper van in the village of Leap.