Division 4 league final is good preparation for Bandon ahead of the championship, says Robert O’Driscoll

Bandon 3-10

Glanmire 0-8

JOHNNY CAROLAN REPORTS

BANDON were on top throughout as they overcame Glanmire on Sunday to secure promotion from Division 4 of the McCarthy Insurance Group Football League.

An early goal from Mark Sugrue – who scored 1-5 – helped the home side to take control at Charlie Hurley Park and they held a 2-6 to 0-5 half-time lead. Glanmire went into the game with a chance of promotion if they won, combined with a Boherbue victory over Buttevant, but while the latter condition was met, they were never likely to erode Bandon’s sizeable advantage.

With the Lilywhites’ hurlers having achieved promotion with a game to spare – they will learn their final opponents this weekend – the club now have two deciders to look forward to, as the footballers will clash with Aghabullogue before renewing acquaintance with Glanmire in their Premier IFC opener at the end of July.

For manager Robert O’Driscoll, playing in those finals prior to championship is something with more positives than negatives.

‘I wouldn't call it a distraction, no,’ he said.

‘If we hadn’t been in the league final, we would have had a challenge game that weekend. You go out and play a game that's going to be ultra-competitive and there’s something on the line.

‘You can say you're a champion of the league after it if you win and I think that's better than any challenge match. I wouldn't say it's a distraction, it's probably good preparation in the scheme of things.

‘We were relying on ourselves, we weren't relying on the results. So, we’re happy enough to get the win and get promoted. It's a good boost going into the championship now. We know Glanmire will be a lot stronger when we meet them again and we will be stronger as well on the day.’

While Sugrue’s goal was lucky – a point attempt dropping in – he rolled back the years with a series of scores in the first half, with centre-forward Jack Cullinane a regular source of menace for Glanmire.

Bandon had a second goal as Peter Calnan’s driving run made it 2-4 to 0-2 and, with Dylan O’Donovan impressive at midfield – despite the loss of partner Tim Twohig to injury – their supremacy was rarely shaken.

Conor Calnan, who had come on for Twohig and was unlucky not to goal in the first half, landed a big score on the resumption while Mike Cahalane kicked a two-pointer.

Despite playing into the wind in the second period, Glanmire were improved but, though Matthew O’Callaghan scored a fine point for them, Bandon replied with their third goal as centre-back Peter Murphy picked out sub Ben Donegan with a lovely pass.

From there, the game petered out, Bandon’s progress secured. While the league can be tough for dual clubs who play 18 weeks straight, co-operation has been key for the Lilywhites.

‘Oh, absolutely, yeah,’ said O’Driscoll.

‘We have so many dual players and winning is a habit and all that. It's great to see them both going so well after the last couple of years. They've won all the final matches in the last couple of years.

‘Joe and James are fantastic to work with and Mikey Power as well, doing the strength and conditioning for the two teams. We've got a great schedule there and everyone knows about everything that's going on. We've a great understanding of the players and their schedule and how they're feeling.

‘Both sides work well and if you want this to go well, we all need to kind of bounce off each other, everyone's pulling in the same direction. We all want to see Bandon winning.’

Scorers

Bandon: Mark Sugrue 1-5 (1f); Peter Calnan 1-1; Ben Donegan 1-0; Conor Calnan, Mike Cahalane (1 2pt) 0-2 each.

Glanmire: James Crowley 0-4 (1 2pt, 2f); Rory McCarthy, David O’Brien, Brian Galvin (1f), Matthew O’Callaghan 0-1 each.

Bandon: Ciarán McCarthy; Nelson McCarthy, Brian Crowley, Eolann McSweeney; Conor Twomey, Peter Murphy, Jack Calnan; Dylan O’Donovan, Tim Twohig; Brendan Twohig, Jack Cullinane, Peter Calnan; Mark Sugrue, Mike Cahalane, Jake Lillis.

Subs: Conor Calnan for Tim Twohig (24, injured), Ben Donegan for Lillis (42), Zac Farrell for Nelson McCarthy, Mattie McNamara for Cullinane (both 51), Ronan Ahern for Cahalane (55), Donncha McCarthy for Brendan Twohig (58, blood), Donncha Sheehy for Sugrue, Eoin Geary for P Calnan (both 59).

Glanmire: James O’Leary; John Kelleher, Olan Kelleher, Cathal Quirke; Brian Kelleher, David O’Brien, Eoghan Murphy; Ronan Barry, Darren Kenneally; Rory McCarthy, James Crowley, Brian Galvin; Dave McCarthy, Kieran Kenneally, Keith Crowe.

Subs: Will Jones for Crowe, Matthew O’Callaghan for Brian Kelleher (both half-time), Danny McCarthy for Barry, Luke Hogan for Murphy (both 41), Crowe for Jones (48, injured).

Referee: Michael Collins (Clonakilty).