Clann na nGael footballers will regroup after county semi-final loss, insists Brian Deane

CLANN NA NGAEL 1-6

BALLYPHEHANE 0-12

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

CLANN na nGael’s brave effort couldn’t prevent Ballyphehane from reaching a third consecutive McCarthy Insurance Group Confined Junior B football county decider.

In a repeat of last year’s semi-final, the Drimoleague club was an injury-time Donal O’Donovan snapshot that whistled inches wide away from forcing extra-time in their semi-final in Clonakilty on Friday evening.

Having trailed their opponents for the entire game, Clann’s brave efforts fell just short.

‘We had lads playing hurt so huge credit to them,’ Clann na nGael joint-manager Brian Deane told The Southern Star.

‘I just told them that this was the hardest team Aidan (McCarthy, joint-manager) and I had to pick in the year and a half we have been involved. The ball just didn’t break our way.’

Winning possession from 21 kickouts, including eight of Clann na nGael’s, laid the foundation for Ballyphehane’s victory. Troy O’Sullivan, Ethon Varian, Aidan O’Donoghue and Robbie Wyse’s domination of the middle third, allied with Clann kicking ten wides and missing crucial second-half frees meant the city side deservedly qualified for a third consecutive county final.

As for the Scorchers, Luke Hurley, Paddy McCarthy, James Russell and Kevin O’Driscoll were the pick of their top performers.

‘We created enough chances to get ahead but you could only be proud of the lads’ efforts,’ Deane admitted.

‘Losing two county semi-finals in a row is hard, two really close games to Ballyphehane. Hopefully, the lads will stick together. We will be there for them. We will be on the sideline. There is huge potential in this squad to take us out from where we are right now.’

Backed by a strong wind, Ballyphehane dominated the opening quarter and led 0-6 to 0-1 after 15 minutes. Robbie Wyse, Aaron West and Craig Murphy got the city side off the mark before Paddy McCarthy (free) raised Clann na nGael’s first white flag. Ballyphehane’s Alex Cummins scored prior to Craig Murphy converting two frees that were brought forward for indiscretions. At that early juncture, the game looked to be drifting away from the Carbery club until a moment of magic ignited an otherwise quiet opening half.

Luke Hurley’s burst from midfield found James Russell, who, despite being forced wide, fired low into the bottom corner of Ballyphehane’s net.

Sean Fielding (free) and Hurley swapped points before Clann goalkeeper Shane Connolly produced an important point-blank stop to deny Craig Murphy a goal.

Continuing their midfield domination, two Robbie Wyse long range efforts preceded a Paddy McCarthy free to leave Clann trailing 0-9 to 1-3 at the interval.

The second half was a much tighter affair beginning with Clann na nGael kicking three consecutive wides. It took a marvellous Paddy McCarthy two-point free to move the West Cork side back into contention, 0-9 to 1-5, after 36 minutes.

Ballyphehane didn’t panic however, and reeled off three unanswered scores to make it 0-12 to 1-5 with a quarter of an hour remaining. Those would be the eventual winners’ last scores as their opponents pressed higher and tackled ferociously up to the final whistle.

Crucially, the Scorchers would only add one further score of their own, via William O’Mahony, during a timeframe four wides thwarted their attempts to draw level.

Donal O’Donovan’s injury-time shot that flew narrowly wide was the final opportunity as Clann na nGael bowed out at the penultimate stage for the second year in a row.

Scorers

Clann na nGael: Paddy McCarthy 0-4 (2-point free, 2f); James Russell 1-0; Luke Murphy, William O’Mahony 0-1 each.

Ballyphehane: Craig Murphy 0-4 (3f); Robbie Wyse 0-3; Aaron West, Alex Cummins, Sean Fielding (1f), Aidan O’Donoghue, Troy O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Clann na nGael: Shane Connolly; Ronán O’Driscoll, JJ Collins, Conor O’Mahony; Ryan O’Donovan, Eoghan Daly, Daniel McCarthy; Kevin O’Driscoll, Luke Hurley (captain); Jack Payne Murphy, Jack Coveney, Paddy McCarthy; James Russell, Cian O’Reilly, Eric Crowley.

Subs: Robbie McQueen for E Crowley (ht), William O’Mahony for C O’Reilly (ht), Donal O’Donovan for J Coveney (48), Conor McCarthy for J Russell (54).

Ballyphehane: Luke Towler; Timmy Walsh, Danny Moore, Dylan Holland; Jamie Geasley, Cian O’Brien (captain), Robbie Wyse; Troy O’Sullivan, Michael Barry; Aaron West, Ethon Varian, Aidan O’Donoghue; Craig Murphy, Alex Cummins, Sean Fielding.

Subs: Eoin Hill for M Barry (45), Brian O’Leary for S Phelan (45), Sean Keating for C Murphy (51), Jamie O’Brien for J Geasley (62).

Referee: James Kingston (Carbery Rangers).