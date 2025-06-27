Cork charities get Toy Show grants

AN Ovens-based charity is one of just four charities in the country to receive a transformative grant of €140,000 as part of the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal grant awards, announced this week by RTÉ and Community Foundation Ireland.

The Crann Centre CLG transforms the lives of children and families living with neurophysical disabilities through a unique programme of accessible play and recreation supported by a world class multi-disciplinary team and facilities.

Other charities to receive grants include Dunmanway Family Resource Centre who have been awarded €8,000 while Cork Counselling Services received €32,000.

Award-winning social enterprise and charity, Sensational Kids, which has a centre was awarded €40,000 and this grant will fund a number of therapy programmes for disadvantaged children, delivering expert-led intervention at a critical developmental stage, helping to change children’s lives for good.

Karen Leigh, founder and ceo of Sensational Kids said they are very grateful that the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal and Community Foundation Ireland have the confidence in them to deliver for families and children across many communities.

The RTÉ Toy Show Appeal began in 2020, inspired by the story of Saoirse Ruane from Galway and to date has raised over €26m for Irish charities since its inception five years ago.