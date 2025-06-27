IB Paddington shows return to form in Ballabuidhe

BY TIM KELLEHER

IB Paddington returned to winning ways in the featured George Deane Memorial Pace at the Ballabuidhe racetrack in Dunmanway on Sunday.

Five went to post and it was Get Me Out of Here who led away from the start, from Streams of Whiskey and IB Paddington. At the start of the second lap Eoin Murphy sent IB Paddington to the front and quickly established a four-length advantage. The pair remained in front on the final circuit and went on to win by five lengths from Get Me Out of Here, who held on by a short head from the fast-finishing Biggins in third.

‘He has been a good servant for us over the last few years and it's good to win this prestigious race which honours George Deane, the late president of harness racing in West Cork,’ winning trainer Tadhg Murphy said.

‘He (IB Paddington) was born and bred at our stable back on Inishbeg Island in Baltimore. Over his last few runs the handicap has been against him but ran well today.’

The second feature of the day, The George Deane Memorial Trot, only attracted three but what it lacked in quantity was made up with plenty of drama. Graal Du Dollar, who had gone off stride at the start of the second lap, came back to win, with Jamie Hurley doing the needful. The winner, owned by Schull-based John O’Sullivan and trained by James Hurley, had two lengths to spare over Fina Mix.

Mike O’Mahony, another Schull native, followed up on last week's two winners with another driving double. In the opening Grade G Pace, O’Mahony and Shut the Front Door sprinted clear and won by an ever-widening 11 lengths from Still Game. The winner was a first for owner Liam Power from Bandon, who bred this three-year-old son of Bolt the Deur and Jonos Bianca. Conor Hurley from Reenascreena trains the winner. O’Mahony had only to wait 20 minutes to complete his brace of winners in the Grade F & E Trot – Empereur Souverain beat Hippie Sisu by a length. Niall Forbes from Leap owns and trains the winner.

Jamie Hurley was another to drive two winners on the day. Down By Crecora made it three wins from five starts and gave Hurley his brace, beating last week’s winner Sexxy Socks by three lengths. Hurley’s father James owns the winner in partnership with Douglas Byrne.

The Grade D & C Trot was a race with many leaders. First lap, Comete Des Landes. Second lap, Humour De Cosse, but when it mattered most Oisin Quill and Destin De Larre took it up on the back straight and went on to record his second win in a row, eventually getting the nod by a length from Comete Des Landes.

Spartan Warrior, for father and son combination Tadhg and Matthew O’Reilly from Drimoleague, made a belated seasonal debut when landing the Grade F & E Pace. Quickly away from the gate they had to fight tooth and nail with Wasn’t Expecting That for the entire journey but held the rail position throughout the contest. After a hard-fought battle, they prevailed by three quarters of a length.

‘He was slow to come to fitness, so we didn’t rush him and was gutsy out there today,’ Matthew O’Reilly explained.

This Sunday the action moves to Lyre with The Old Chapel Memorial Race Day at 2.30pm. Added prize money and memorial cups for all races are on offer.