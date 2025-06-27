Adam ‘super excited’ for his upcoming rally role

THERE is huge excitement in the Clarke family household in Newcestown as their son Adam gets set to drop the flag on the annual fundraising rally in Coppeen.

The eight-year-old, who attends Enable Ireland’s services, will take centre stage as participants gather for either a 20-mile cycle or a four or six-mile walk this Sunday June 28th.

The rally is organised by Castletown Fundraising Group and the proceeds will go to Enable Ireland, which provides services to 13,000 children with disabilities at 40 centres in 14 counties.

Adam’s mother Therese Clarke said: ‘Adam is super excited about his role starting the rally this year. He attends Enable Ireland’s services, so we see first-hand the impact of their work.

‘My husband Fergal is volunteering on the day and our other children Ned and Hannah will also join the walk. We are looking forward to a great family day out.’

All funds raised from this year’s rally will go to support Enable Ireland children’s respite projects.

Regional fundraising manager Maria Desmond said: ‘Respite can provide a lifeline to families caring for a child with complex physical, sensory and medical needs 24 hours a day. It gives families a much-needed planned respite break, whether that is for a weekend or a few hours.

‘We express our very sincere and heartfelt thanks to all who donated over the years and were extremely grateful for the €30,000 donation from last year’s rally. Your continued support would be much appreciated and we look forward to seeing you on the day.’

The 2025 event sees a change to the cycle route. The traditional 20-mile cycle route eastwards to Béal na Bláth is now considered hazardous due to increased traffic.

Chair of the Castletown Fundraising Group, Joe McCarthy outlines the changes ‘The new route leaves Coppeen, heading westwards past the grotto, then turning right for Terelton. It progresses past the Five Roads, continuing straight on until it turns left for Toames, onto the Annahala road and continues towards a well-deserved stop at Dromcarra.’

The route for cyclists proceeds towards Coolderrihy and on past the Kilmichael Ambush monument, veering left, past Shanacashel Community Centre and on towards the Bantry Line where it will turn left and arrive home to Coppeen.

The group says that all new participants are welcome. In the interests of safety cyclists are advised to wear a helmet, have their bicycles in good working order, keep to the left-hand side of the road and not to cycle more than two abreast and only if safe to do so.

Cyclists and walkers are advised to wear appropriate footwear, to obey the stewards on the road and children under 10 years must be accompanied by an adult.