Nicola Tuthill targets further improvement after her new hammer throw personal best

NICOLA Tuthill is hitting form at the right time.

With a packed summer ahead, the Kilbrittain athlete’s big new PB earlier this month was perfectly timed – a clear signal that she’s moving in the right direction.

The Bandon AC star threw 71.71 metres at the Motonet Grand Prix in Lahti, Finland, as she smashed her previous PB of 70.32m set in May 2024.

‘It’s something I have been waiting to happen for a while now, so I’m really happy to have it on paper now. I put in a lot of work during the winter so it’s good to see it all paying off. Hopefully I’ll be able to push it out a bit further now,’ smiled Nicola, who was at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery to pick up a West Cork Sports Star monthly award.

The UCD student (21) was being honoured for winning U23 gold at the European Throwing Cup in March – Ireland’s first hammer throw gold medal in the competition – but by the time she accepted her latest award, Nicola had also thrown her new personal best.

‘It’s a confidence booster because winter training is really hard, and as you come out of winter training you are not really sure when you’ll be able to throw far. You will aim to peak at a certain time – I am starting to head in the right direction so hopefully it will all work out,’ adds Nicola, who is now closing in on Eileen O’Keefe’s national record of 73.21m.

‘It’s definitely something that is there, it will be hard to get because 73 metres is a really, really good throw. I would love to get it, but you just never know,’ says Nicola, who is targeting more 70-plus throws at the European Athletics Team Championships 2nd Division in Maribor, Slovenia this weekend.

‘The more consistent I get, it gives me the opportunity to push it out a little bit further again. If I can push up my average I’ll be heading in the right direction,’ she says.

After the European Teams, Nicola has the European Athletics U23 Championships in mid-July – she will be in contention for a medal here. The World University Games in Germany are the following week. There is also the possibility of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September – Nicola’s new PB means she has achieved the B qualifying standard so now she needs to stay within the top 36 to qualify (currently she’s ranked 28th).

‘The automatic qualification is 74 metres, otherwise it’s the top 36 ranked in the world. You either get the A standard, or get the B standard and be inside the top 36 – I have the B standard so it’s a case of trying to maintain that, and try to boost that,’ Nicola says.

As her profile grows, so too will the expectations, but this doesn’t faze the West Cork woman.

‘Going into any competition you want to go and do your best, and with the performances come that little bit more expectation that I put on myself regardless. When you go to the different championships everyone is looking for the same thing so it will never be easy; it depends on who can perform on the day,’ she adds, as she turns her focus to the European Athletics Team Championships and the next opportunity to keep moving forward.