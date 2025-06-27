Laura Nicholson plans busy summer on the track as her future takes shape

AMIDST the uncertainty of what shape her athletics career will take, Laura Nicholson’s attitude is refreshing. The plan is to keep running this summer and see where that leads to. The next destination is the European Athletics Team Championships in Maribor, Slovenia this Saturday and Sunday.

These are exciting times for the Ballinascarthy woman (24) who made a habit of running fast times in her final year at the University of Toledo in Ohio – Laura’s head-turning performances led to her Athletics Ireland call-up in the women’s 1500m for the European Teams this weekend.

After six years in American college athletics, the first four with Temple University in Philadelphia and the last two with Toledo, Laura is planning for the future, while making the most of the present.

‘I am still trying to figure out what the future looks like. I have been talking to some coaches and agents but it’s all up in the air. I am not really sure what I will be doing, but really hoping to continue running,’ Laura says.

‘My goal is to keep running, and these (competing at the European Team Championships) are steps along the way to get to where I want to be.’

The bigger picture includes the possibility of the women’s 1500m at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September. Laura’s best route there is to force her way into the top 56 in the world rankings. Currently, the Bandon AC athlete sits outside the cut-off point, so will need to run faster than her personal best of 4:07.17 set in mid-April.

After the European Team Championships Laura will be based at home again and plans to have a busy summer of races to snaffle up the ranking points and fast times she needs. She’s also eyeing the World University Games in July. First, it’s Slovenia this weekend and Laura’s first time representing Ireland at a senior international.

‘It’s really exciting to get an opportunity like this,’ she says.

‘It’s exciting to see things moving in the right direction, though I was disappointed with how my NCAA career ended – I got a bit injured heading into the regionals,’ Laura adds, reflecting on how an injury disrupted her end to the college season.

‘I was ranked fourth going into the regionals and then I didn’t even make the top 12 so didn’t advance to the nationals. I have had to reframe that disappointment into that the season isn’t over and there is still time to race more this summer, and hopefully make my first major championships.’

Still, Laura, back feeling good after her injury headache, can take a lot from her final year with Toledo. It has been the best period of her career. In the past six months she has run personal bests in the 800m (2:04.80), 1500m (4:07.17), mile (4:30.85), 3000m (9:13.54), and 5000m (15:33.04). At the Mid-American Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships in Michigan, Laura won THREE titles (800m, one mile and 3000m) in one day and was crowned the MVP of the meet.

‘I am so grateful to my coach at Toledo, she has been so helpful and pushed my career forward so much. I am so happy I got the opportunity to race in the NCAAs because the standard is just so high,’ adds Laura, who will take the next step in her athletics journey this weekend.