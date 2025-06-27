Clonakilty's 35 years of twinning

CLONAKILTY hosted over 90 members of the Wawldaschaff Twinning Association to mark 35 years of a close and friendly co-operation between the West Cork and German towns.

Crowds arrived last Thursday to participate in the Street Carnival, but the highlight of the visit so far has been the official ceremony to recognise past members who are no longer with us at Waldaschaff Park near the Model Railway Village.

The following were remembered: Brawny and Nora Wycherley, Pauline and Jean Lowney, Rosaleen Dineen, Eugene McCarthy, Jim Allis, Con and Maura Crowley.

A specially commissioned stainless-steel sculpture was presented by the Wycherley Family, the other families presented seats in memory of their loved ones.

A very enjoyable bus trip for the visitors to Garnish Island and Gougane Barra took place on Tuesday.