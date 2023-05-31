PODCAST: Surfer & author Easkey Britton on her latest book and teaching surfing in Iran

EASKEY Britton – an Irish surfer, author, scientist and activist – is the latest guest on From A to Sea, The Southern Star's podcast series all about the sea, swimming and all things in between.

A native of Rossnowlagh in Co Donegal, she was named after a well-known wave off the west coast, so maybe her fate was sealed from the start.

In July, Easkey will be appearing at the West Cork Literary Festival to talk about her latest book, Ebb and Flow.

Southern Star editor Siobhan Cronin met Ireland's amazing wave goddess over zoom, and chatted about the book, teaching surfing in Iran, menstrual cycles, white-outs, and so much more!

This is the second episode in our latest series focusing on sea swimming. Listen back to the previous episode with journalist and author Kathy Donaghy here.

Swimming became a lifeline for many during the pandemic, and so many have kept it going, which has left Ireland with a really strong and wonderful community.

Over the next few months, we will feature interviews with prominent figures in the swimming scene, from both West Cork and beyond.

Follow along with Siobhán's latest blog post, where she writes about getting ready for those organised summer swims, by clicking here.

This episode was produced and presented by Siobhán Cronin, with editing by Dylan Mangan.

