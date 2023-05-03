PODCAST: From A to Sea #2 | Journalist & author Kathy Donaghy

ON this week's podcast, Southern Star editor Siobhán Cronin is joined by journalist & author Kathy Donaghy to talk about depression, miscarriage and how swimming has helped heal her.

Donaghy's book, Finding My Wild: How a Move to the Edge Brought Me Home, tells her story of moving home from Dublin to the Inishowen peninsula with her young family.

It is ode to the extraordinary healing powers of immersing yourself in the natural world, especially the sea, and she joins the podcast to talk about why she made the move.

Swimming became a lifeline for many during the pandemic, and so many have kept it going, which has left Ireland with a really strong and wonderful community.

Over the next few months, we will feature interviews with prominent figures in the swimming scene, from both West Cork and beyond.

This episode was produced and presented by Siobhán Cronin, with editing by Dylan Mangan.

