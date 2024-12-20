How West Cork's community is driving the local film industry

WITH the recent arrival of a Hallmark production into the region, West Cork Film Studios landed one of its first major coups.

It was the first major production to be based at the WCFS, which is located at Baltimore Road in Skibbereen, and has given the studios the perfect opportunity to roll out, and develop, film infrastructure in West Cork.

For The Big Story, Mary McCarthy spoke with directors Édáin O'Donnell and Steve Park about the growing industry and why West Cork's unique community is buying into film in the region.

Produced by Mary McCarthy and Tony O'Shaughnessy. Written and presented by Mary McCarthy. Editing by Dylan Mangan.