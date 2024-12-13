Southern Star Ltd. logo
FROM A TO SEA: Ciarán Seawright of The Water School, Kealkil | #20

December 13th, 2024 9:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

CIARÁN Seawright runs the Water School at Pearson’s Bridge near Kealkil – the school his father built to share his love of water with others.

The pool is a wonderful amenity for West Cork, teaching both adults and children the wonderful skill of swimming.

It is almost unique in its method of water filtration too – using a non-chemical method with UV light that makes the water feel like silk – as Ciarán explained.

Having been brought up in a house with swimming at its core, Ciarán has had a lifelong love of the sea and watersports and has travelled the world to indulge his passion.

He spoke to editor Siobhán Cronin recently, about his decision to take over at the Water School, and continuing his father Clive’s incredible legacy and vision.

