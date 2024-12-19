Southern Star Ltd. logo
An oral history of past Christmases in West Cork

December 19th, 2024 6:30 AM

By Dylan Mangan

An oral history of past Christmases in West Cork Image
CHRISTMAS, like many other parts of life, has constantly changed with the times. From stockings at the foot of your bed to above the mantelpiece, or from sending turkeys to England in the post to Amazon Prime delivery, Christmas has become a different beast in recent years.

Gerald O'Brien of Skibbereen Historical Society shares his memories of what Christmas was like for him, growing up in West Cork in the 40s and 50s, and how some traditions have changed while others remain the same.

The Big Story is a digital, subscriber-only series by The Southern Star. Each part will bring subscribers closer to the stories that matter in West Cork. Browse previous Big Stories here.

Produced by Mary McCarthy and Tony O'Shaughnessy. Written and presented by Mary McCarthy. Editing by Dylan Mangan.

 

