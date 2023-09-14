PODCAST: Global Shares ceo on running an international company from West Cork

GLOBAL Shares ceo Tim Houstoun is the latest guest on the West Cork is the Business podcast.

The Clonakilty-based company has had an impressive 18 months, having been acquired by JP Morgan in March 2022, before being crowned overall West Cork Business of the Year at the 2022 West Cork Business and Tourism Awards.

Houstoun joins Seán to chat about the company's great successes, how he helped grow them into an international business from their West Cork base, and why local recognition and supporting local businesses is important.

