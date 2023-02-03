BREAKING: Global Shares crowned Overall West Cork Business of the Year

GLOBAL Shares in Clonakilty has been crowned Overall Business of the Year at the West Cork Business & Tourism Awards for 2022.

The announcement was made James Fogarty, Deputy Chief Executive of Cork County Council, at a gala luncheon in the Maritime Hotel in Bantry on Friday afternoon.

The West Cork Business & Tourism Awards are presented by The Southern Star in partnership with Cork County Council.

Global Shares is one of the top three global providers of employee share management products. It was acquired by America’s largest bank, JP Morgan Chase, for €665m last year.

The company has a current staff of 650, with 17 offices across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America and Asia Pacific. The headquarters is in Clonakilty where 150 staff work.

Global Shares also took home the award for Best Medium/Large Business sponsored by Lilly Ireland.

Other winners from the event included Brigitte Wagner-Halswick of Rowa Pharmaceuticals in Bantry who was presented The Southern Star's 2022 County Mayor’s Award for West Cork Business Ambassador (sponsored by Cork County Council) and Cape Clear Ferries who were crowned Fáilte Ireland's Best West Cork Wild Atlantic Way Tourism Business of the Year.

Tim Casey of Cork Grassland Services was named West Cork Young Businessperson of the Year.

Don't miss Thursday's Southern Star for full coverage and a photograph special from Friday's event. In shops February 9th.

Full list of winners

Best New Business: West Cork Connect. Sponsored by Collins, Brooks & Associates.

Best Small Business: Big Man Modular. Sponsored by AIB.

Best use of Creative Marketing: DNG Galvin. Sponsored by Masterkabin.

Best Business in the Community Award: Allihies Copper Mine Museum & Copper Café. Sponsored by Carbery.

Best Tourism Experience: Lusitania Museum & Old Head Signal Tower. Sponsored by Cork Airport.

West Cork's Best Customer Service: Hennessy Outdoors. Sponsored by Blackwater Motors.

Best Medium/Large Business: Global Shares. Sponsored by Lilly Ireland.

West Cork Young Businessperson of the Year: Tim Casey. Sponsored by Access Credit Union.

Best West Cork Wild Atlantic Way Tourism Business of the Year: Cape Clear Ferries. Sponsored by Fáilte Ireland.

County Mayor’s Award for West Cork Business Ambassador: Brigitte Wagner-Halswick. Sponsored by Cork County Council.

Overall Business of the Year: Global Shares.