Leap schoolboy Sean’s big Rose of Tralee role

A LEAP schoolboy is beaming with pride after being chosen to take part in this year’s Rose of Tralee festival in Kerry.

Sean Óg Keohane (9) will join 31 other lucky youngsters as the first-ever Rose Buddies at the event in August.

Sean, a pupil at Glandore National School, is one of just eight mini ambassadors selected for the prestigious role, since three-quarters of the Rose Buddies are from County Kerry.

His mother Nicole told The Southern Star: ‘We are just delighted. I’ve always loved the Rose of Tralee, always followed it. I just saw an ad and they were introducing the Rose Buds (girls), but said they were introducing the boys as Rose Buddies this year.

‘I said I’d apply for the craic. I hadn’t heard for a while so put it to one side, then I got the call. I had to keep quiet about it until they formally announced it last Friday.’

Sean’s big brother Danny – who is older than Sean by 11 months - attends the ASD unit of St Patrick’s Boys’ School in Skibbereen and Nicole said the boys are inseparable.

‘Danny has severe autism,’ she explained.

‘He’s non-verbal and in nappies. Sean subconsciously sacrifices a lot for his brother, we are not out and about as much as a normal family.

‘It can be a difficult household at times… but Sean Óg is such a character, he’s like a wee old man trapped in a young boy’s body. I would be lost without him he’s a great brother to Danny.’

Nicole said Sean was over the moon when she broke the news to him that he’d been shortlisted for a Rose Buddy role.

He will celebrate his tenth birthday on August 2nd, with an introduction day in Tralee on August 1st ahead of the festival proper from August 15th.

Nicole said: ‘I got lucky and found an Airbnb that is just a bit outside Tralee. Me and Sean Óg will head down on August 1st and he will find out that day what Rose he is paired with. All 32 Rose Buds and Rose Buddies will meet on that day.

‘We’d love the Cork Rose (Nancy Lehane) obviously, but they probably won’t pair us with the same county. He’ll be rooting for her anyway. The way I’m looking at this is it’s a massive opportunity.’

Despite the ‘no under 18s’ rule for the live finals hosted by Daithi Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas, an exception is being made for all Rose Buds and Buddies who will each get to stay up past their bedtime for one of the nights.

The finals mark the end of a week of fun events where the Rose Buddies will accompany their Rose on the parade through Tralee, various meets and greets in hotels, and other fun events.

Nicole thanked Rita at Inspire in Skibbereen who is sponsoring a banner for Sean Óg.

You can follow his progress as the countdown to the Rose of Tralee begins on Instagram (@seanog2025).

Nicole concluded: ‘I love it that Sean doesn’t say no to anything in life. He’s a great wee man, he always says yes, he will try anything.’