News

Clonakilty company Global Shares is bought by JP Morgan

March 11th, 2022 1:59 PM

By Jackie Keogh

The Global Shares offices at the Clonakilty Business Park, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

Share this article

The firm Global Shares in Clonakilty has been acquired by JPMorgan for a half-a-billion dollars.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a multinational investment bank and financial services holding company that is based in New York City.

Global Shares – which has its headquarters at the West Cork Technology Park in Clonakilty – is a leading global provider of equity compensation management solutions.

Local Cllr John O’Sullivan (FG) said Global Shares employs over 550 people worldwide in 17 offices and was winner of Ireland’s 2021 Technology Company of the Year award under the stewardship of CEO Tim Houston.

Cllr O’Sullivan said a deal of this magnitude signifies what can be accomplished in West Cork.

‘Seeing a West Cork headquartered company being acquired by a world renowned company illustrates the diverse skill set the people of West Cork can offer,’ he said.

‘This is a huge vote of confidence in rural Ireland and highlights that leading edge technology and fintech entrepreneurs can thrive outside big cities,’ he added.

Cllr O’Sullivan said he was now calling on the country’s Industrial Development Authority IDA to encourage more foreign direct investing firms to locate in West Cork.

He also said it is ‘critical’ that JP Morgan confirm that the jobs in West Cork are secure.

 

 

 

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Follow the author

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.