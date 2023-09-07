PODCAST: Eugene Scally on how he grew one of Ireland's best supermarkets

A NEW Southern Star podcast, out today, will feature interviews with some of West Cork’s most successful business people. On each episode of West Cork is the Business, Seán Mahon, MD of Southern Star Media, talks to leading West Cork business people about success, spotting opportunities, challenges, what makes them tick, advice for others and building businesses in West Cork.

The first episode is out today, with special guest Eugene Scally of Scally’s SuperValu in Clonakilty and The Clonakilty Park Hotel joining Seán to chat about his love of West Cork, why Clonakilty is a great place to do business, the importance of having a great team, and how he grew his Supervalu store into one of the most renowned in the country through hard work and high standards.

Tim Houstoun, ceo of Global Shares, Jacqueline O’Donovan, managing director of O’Donovan Waste Disposal and Brigitte Wagner-Halswick, owner and managing director of Rowa Pharmaceuticals will also feature on future episodes.