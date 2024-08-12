Olympic heroes’ homecoming must wait for Paul’s World bid

‘YOU have to come to Skibbereen to see how it’s done properly’ – that was the verdict of Ireland’s greatest Olympian, Paul O’Donovan, after he teased that the upcoming homecoming in his hometown will trump the best the spectacular Paris Olympics can offer.

Rowers O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy have now joined a unique club of Irish Olympians after winning two Olympic gold medals following their terrific triumph in the lightweight men’s double sculls, with O’Donovan becoming the first Irish sportsperson ever to win three Olympic medals at three different Games.

Given the magnitude of their history-making exploits, plans are being made to host a fitting homecoming in Skibbereen town to mark the incredible achievements of Skibb’s rowers on the Olympic stage.

Because O’Donovan, back to work as a junior doctor in Cork city on Wednesday, is competing in the lightweight men’s single sculls at the upcoming World Rowing Championships in Canada this month (August 18th to 25th), the homecoming will take place quite soon after this, with the date to be confirmed shortly.

‘I am hugely looking forward to the homecoming,’ a delighted Fintan McCarthy told the Star’s sports podcast.

‘We’ve missed a lot over the last few years, so the chance to give back to everyone and thank them for their help and support will be great,’ he said.

To hear the full interview with Fintan McCarthy, see southernstar.ie.