Talented Next Generation highlights why West is best

We have great news for West Cork sports fans. This has been a golden era for our sportspeople and the future is just as bright, as the next generation is packed with rising stars. Sports editor KIERAN McCARTHY profiles 32 talented young athletes who will keep sports-mad West Cork on the map for years to come

*****

ORAN BRADY

KICKBOXING | BANTRY | 17

HOW do you better your best-ever year that saw you crowned a double world champion? That’s the challenge for the reigning Paudie Palmer West Cork Sports Star Youth Award winner, but it’s one he will meet head on as Oran looks to sign off on his junior kickboxing days in style this year.

He conquered the world in 2024, winning gold in both the -84kg junior light contact and kick light categories at the WAKO Youth World Kickboxing Championships, and the Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí student wants more, with the European junior championships his main goal. Oran will target medals in both the junior light contact and kick light (-84kg) categories.

To get to the Europeans, Oran will need to qualify through the national championships that will be held in Cavan later this month. There, the Bantry teen will compete in both junior light contact and kick light, and success will open the door to the Irish team, again. To prepare for the nationals, Oran won two golds at the Italian World Cup earlier this month, and will be in action at the Yokoso Dutch Open too; at both events he also stepped up into the senior ranks, -84kg light contact, to prepare for his move to senior in 2026. Oran is planning ahead. First, he wants to finish his junior career in style.

DID YOU KNOW? While Oran has won two world kickboxing titles, his older brothers, Sean and Oisin, have also won world gold medals in the past!

***

MARIE RUSSELL

ROAD BOWLING | DRIMOLEAGUE | 21

THE reigning county junior ladies champion comes from a strong road bowling background. Her mom Sharon (nee O’Driscoll) has won U18, senior county and All-Ireland medals, and is a huge source of inspiration for Marie who has enjoyed success in her journey up to the intermediate ranks where she will compete this year.

The Drimoleague bowler was an U12 county finalist in 2016, an U14 county champion in 2017 and then won the county junior title last November – and her recent triumph meant a lot to her, as she dedicated her win to her late uncle, Teddy O’Driscoll, who was a prominent figure on the bowling roads. Go back to Marie’s earliest days bowling, when she was around six years old, and she can recall throwing bowls back to her mom and uncles Denis and Teddy O’Driscoll, all her idols growing up. The sport is in her blood, and has been a huge part of her life – and she is determined to keep that tradition going. Even now, as a final year optometry student at Ulster University Coleraine in Derry, Marie’s thoughts are on her first journey into the intermediate championship this year and trying to find her feet at this level as fast as she can.

DID YOU KNOW? Marie’s mom Sharon was a record-breaker, winning both U18 and senior All-Ireland titles in 1993!

***

SIOBHÁN CALLANAN

GAELIC FOOTBALL | RATHBARRY | 20

DESCRIBED as a good man-marker who is strong in the tackle, and is also fast, it’s no surprise to see that Siobhán has already made an impact in her first season with the Cork ladies senior football team. The highly-rated defender has featured prominently in the Rebels’ Division 2 campaign, including starts in the opening three league games. This is Siobhán’s sixth year involved with Cork teams after coming up through the ranks, from the U16s to the minors to the senior B set-up and now in with Joe Carroll’s senior side.

While she is making her name as a defender now, when Siobhán joined Clonakilty – her home club is St James, but as they had no girls’ teams she moved to Clon at U12 level – she played in the forward line, before moving to wing back at U14 level, and has now played everywhere in defence, from centre back to full back to corner back. The MTU Cork second-year agricultural science student, who won the Lynch Cup last weekend, has racked up the silverware with Clonakilty – Siobhán has won county medals in all underage levels, as well as U21, intermediate and senior, with Clon’s breakthrough Cork LGFA senior B success last year a major highlight. Playing in the full-back line, she can also lean on the experience of goalkeeper Martina O’Brien, the former Cork star who has seen and won it all.

DID YOU KNOW? Siobhán was vice captain when Cork won the 2022 All-Ireland minor football title!

***

DYLAN HICKS

RUGBY | BANTRY | 20

WHEN Dylan came off the bench in February to make his debut with Ireland in the U20 Six Nations, he became the latest West Cork rising star to play in this competition. In recent years Jack Crowley, Gavin Coombes, Fineen Wycherley, John Hodnett and Josh Wycherley have all featured in the U20 Six Nations, so it shows the pathway that Dylan is on right now.

The promising out-half, in his second year with the Munster Academy, started his rugby journey at home with Bantry Bay RFC, and helped his club and former secondary school, Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí, to notable achievements in recent years, including Munster Clubs Boys’ U18 Cup success in 2023. By then he was already on Munster’s radar and played with the province’s U18 clubs team and their U19s while also being capped by the Ireland U18 schools side. Then he joined the Munster Academy in the summer of 2023, and made his first senior appearance for Munster in a 43-35 win over Harlequins at the Twickenham Stoop in February 2024. That gave Dylan a taste for it, and he wants more.

His target is to get a run out with Munster, and featuring in some Munster A games before the end of the season will help his development. Dylan has a very strong skillset, is comfortable kicking the ball from the tee or his hands, with the ability to attack the defensive line fast.

DID YOU KNOW? Dylan lines out in the AIL with Garryowen!

***

KATE CAREY

GAELIC FOOTBALL | SKIBBEREEN | 17

THE Ilen Rovers rising star has made an impact at club, county and divisional levels in recent years and is rated as one of the top young forwards in West Cork ladies football circles right now.

A skilful playmaker, Kate can slot into any attacking position, has made her mark at both wing forward and full forward, with centre forward her preference; Kate’s adaptability is one of her greatest strengths, as is her scoring ability. We’re not the only ones who think that, as Kate has been involved in county football panels since she was just 11 years old and involved with the Cork U14 squad in 2019 – the Ilen footballer has been an ever-present at inter-county level since (U14 in 2019, ’20 and ’21; U16 in 2022 and ’23; minor in 2024 and ’25). Kate also captained the Cork U14 team that won the 2021 Munster final. Adding to her Cork medal haul, which also includes two Munster U16 medals, is one of her targets for the year ahead.

At club level Kate currently plays minor, U21 and junior with Ilen, and is also a key member of the Skibbereen Community School team that has won two Munster senior A football titles in a row. Kate is a difference-maker and her journey to date proves this: she was named player of the game in the U12 West Cork Ladies Football final in 2018, the division’s U14 ladies football final in 2021 and also the 2024 West Cork Junior Division 2 decider. One to watch!

DID YOU KNOW? In 2018 and 2019, at U12 level, Kate won two Community Games All-Ireland gold medals, representing the Skibbereen area!

***

EVANS COLLINS

KICKBOXING | SKIBBEREEN | 15

IAN Kingston knew Evan was going to be crowned world champion at the WAKO Youth World Kickboxing Championships in Budapest last year – the legendary West Cork Kickboxing Club founder and coach had seen enough in the Skibbereen teen to convince him that Evan would win gold. And he did.

Fighting in the older cadet -57kg kick light category, Evan faced a Hungarian fighter Szebenyi-Nagy Szabolcs who had beaten him twice already in 2024, but the West Cork kickboxer delivered, and was crowned world champion. Understandably, that’s the highlight of his kickboxing story so far, but there’s the promise of more to come.

Stepping up into the junior ranks, Evan’s focus this year is on the full-contact discipline of low contact in the ring, and this will be a learning curve as he learns a completely different style, but the early signs in his transition into the ring are very encouraging. The plan is to take part in international competitions, get valuable experience at events like the Italian and Hungarian opens, and also pick up ranking points. The junior European championships later in the summer will be a target, too, and Evan is part of a talented West Cork Kickboxing Club squad that will look to make a breakthrough at international level – Dara Cronin, Gearoid Quinn, Lily May Cronin, Joseph Cahalane and Isaac Hogan are all names to listen out for.

DID YOU KNOW? Markuss Bogdanovs, a bronze medallist at the World juniors last year, is another West Cork kickboxer to follow. Like Evan, Markuss will focus on the ring this year and on full contact.

***

CHARLIE CURRAN

BASKETBALL | BANTRY | 17

HANDS up if you scored 130 points across five games for Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí in the U16 Lisbon Cup last summer? Well, it’s an exclusive club of one. Step forward, Charlie Curran, a talented shooting guard who is lighting up the hardcourts.

Having come up through the ranks at Bantry Basketball Club, where he played from U8 level up to U14, he then joined Ballincollig, and has taken his game to a new level since, learning from the renowned O’Sullivans, Francis, Ciarán and Kieran. One of Charlie’s highlights at Ballincollig was when he top scored with 30 points in the U17 cup final win against Blue Demons (Ballincollig won both the U17 league and cup last season). That won’t have surprised those in the know, as the Bantry teenager ticks a lot of boxes – he is incredibly fast and is an excellent three-point shooter.

It was with Ballincollig that Charlie got the opportunity to join the highly-rated City of Badajoz Academy in Spain for 24/25 season; it’s a world-leading basketball academy. Charlie jumped at the chance, and is playing with their U18 team and one of the men’s sides – they recently had a tour of the United States where they played against American opposition.

The hope is Charlie’s year with the CBA Academy will help his development before he returns home in July and links back up with Ballincollig where underage players can see a pathway to Super League level.

DID YOU KNOW? Charlie played in two All-Ireland schools’ finals (U16 and senior) with Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí on the same day in 2023!

***

NIAMH COTTER

SOCCER | BANDON | 18

WHAT is it about Bandon and its ability to produce international soccer players? First, there was Conor Hourihane. Now, we have Niamh, the latest star of Bandon and West Cork soccer whose remarkable rise in recent seasons has seen her develop from a Cork City Women’s FC debutant in March 2023 to becoming an Irish women’s U19 international in October 2024. In between, the Coláiste na Toirbhirte Leaving Cert student has packed a lot into her short soccer career, as the highly-rated defender was crowned Cork City’s Women’s 2024 Young Player of the Year as well as being shortlisted for the League of Ireland Women’s Young Player of the Year award. Niamh was also named on the League of Ireland’s Women’s Premier Division Team of the Week THREE times last season. You can see we are talking about a very talented teen here.

Her drive and determination are to be admired, and there is a maturity to the 18-year-old that belies her age – she captained Cork City for the first time in their final Premier Division match of the 2024 season, and has been named vice-captain for the season ahead. And her consistently impressive performances in the City defence didn’t go unnoticed at international level as Niamh has been involved in recent Ireland U19 squads.

One of Niamh’s big targets for the season ahead, as well as become more of a leader on and off the field with Cork City, is to maintain her place in the Ireland squad and push her way into the starting line-up as the Girls in Green target a place at the U19 European Championships in Poland this summer.

DID YOU KNOW? An all-round sports star, Niamh helped Coláiste na Toirbhirte win the Munster colleges’ senior camogie B title for the first time ever earlier this year!

***

GRACE KINGSTON

RUGBY | BANTRY | 17

GRACE may have been a late starter to rugby, but her rise from Bantry to international level shows she’s determined to make up for lost time.

The Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí fifth-year student only started playing rugby when she was 15 years old, and after her sister Maggie convinced her to give it a go – and it proved to be a wise decision. Grace’s first game was for her Bantry school in the junior cup and after impressing in just her third-ever rugby game, she was drafted into the Munster U17 regional development squad and also joined her local club, Bantry Bay RFC. Her potential was spotted.

Blessed with speed, and building a reputation as a strong tackler, Grace has found a home on the wing, and it brings out the best in her. Already, the Bantry teen has packed a lot into her short rugby adventure. She played in the U18 interpros with Munster in February 2024, then competed in the U18 7s interpros in May last year before she was called up to the Ireland U18 7s squad for the European U18 Championships in Strasbourg last summer, with the team playing against France, Belgium, Czechia, Poland, Spain and Portugal.

So, already Grace has featured at Munster and Ireland levels, and that’s her goal – she wants to keep improving and earn her place on another Irish team.

DID YOU KNOW? Grace was part of the first-ever Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí girls’ rugby team to play in and win a game in the Munster Schools’ Junior Cup – she scored a try in the victory against Villiers College in January 2023!

***

EOIN O'CALLAGHAN

ATHLETICS | BANDON | 17

GIVEN his incredible medal haul in recent years, Eoin has to be one of the most decorated young athletes in West Cork right now. Here’s the evidence. Amongst the Bandon teenager’s highlights in 2024 were setting an U18 national record – and personal best – in the decathlon at the European U18 Athletics Championships in Slovakia, being crowned U18 national heptathlon champion and national senior boys’ high jump champion, and winning gold in the U18 decathlon at the Somerset Combined Event Championship.

Last year saw Eoin continue to develop and improve, and it was his U18 Irish decathlon record that caught the attention as he racked up a total of 7023 points to break the 7000-point barrier for the first time; the previous national record was 6838 points. The Hamilton High School student’s two-day performance was packed with various personal bests, as he hit new heights – Eoin secured PBs in the shot put (13.83m), 400m (50.23), long jump (6.66m), 110m hurdles (14.55), javelin (46.62m) and pole vault (3.90m).

The plan this year is to try to qualify for the European Athletics U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland in August, and Eoin started his year on the front foot by winning the U20 national heptathlon title at the indoor championships in January. The qualifying standard for the U20 Euros is 7200 points so Eoin will have to improve his own national record, which is a challenge the talented Bandon teen will embrace.

He will compete at individual events, yet to be decided on, in the coming months to gauge how he is progressing and then identify some competitions to get the qualification standard of 7200 points for the European U20s.

DID YOU KNOW? A key figure in Eoin’s success is his coach, Bandon Athletic Club’s Frank Stam!

***

MATTIAS COGAN

ROWING | SCHULL | 16

THERE really is something in the water in Skibbereen, and Mattias is the latest from the Skibbereen Rowing Club conveyor belt to turn heads. The Schull Community College transition year student, who turns 17 in May, already holds several Irish records after rising to prominence in recent years.

He grabbed the headlines already this year when he set a new national record (6:03.5) in the men’s junior 18 2000m at the Irish Indoor Rowing Championship. Rewind to the 2024 national indoors when Mattias set an Irish record in the junior 16 2000m, and he also holds the J16 6000m and 30-minute Irish records. The club that has produced the country’s best rowers is doing what they do best, and moulding the next generation. Under the watchful eye of his coach Denise Walsh, the Schull teen has already competed in the 2024 World Rowing U19 Championships as part of the men’s coxed four crew that finished fifth; Dominic Casey (Skibbereen RC) was also in the boat. Mattias hopes to earn his place at this year’s U19 Worlds that will be held in Lithuania in early August, while he would also love to win his first ‘pot’ with Skibbereen Rowing Club at the Irish Rowing Championships and also go sub-six minutes in the 2000m erg test.

DID YOU KNOW? Mattias started rowing in September 2019 when he was 11 years old – just a few weeks earlier Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy won their first gold medal together in the Irish lightweight men’s double!

***

MILLIE CONDON

CAMOGIE | BALLINASCARTHY | 19

EARLIER this month, in a Division 1A national league win against Kilkenny, Millie started her first game for the Cork senior camogie team, alongside Ashling Thompson in midfield – it was the latest step in the right direction for the Bal teen, who is in her second season with the county’s senior side.

Her first season ended with Millie lifting the O’Duffy Cup in the Hogan Stand last August after Cork made it back-to-back All-Ireland senior titles, and now she is keen to push her way into contention for more game-time – that’s why this year’s league campaign has been encouraging. Quick and skilful, and with a turbo-charged engine, Millie has featured in all three Division 1A games so far this season, whereas in 2024 she didn’t get any game-time in the league, though did come on in championship games against Down and Clare. Now, with a full season at senior inter-county level under her belt, the second-year MTU Cork student is determined to rack up more match minutes which will aid her development.

Dual star Millie will have a busy season at club level, too, after her 2024 exploits saw Ballinascarthy win the county premier junior final (Millie was named player of the match) while Clonakilty footballers were crowned county senior B champions, so both teams will look to build on that success in the year ahead.

DID YOU KNOW? Millie was crowned the inaugural West Cork Sports Star Paudie Palmer Youth Award winner in 2022 after winning All-Ireland minor titles with Cork in camogie and football!

***

CAOIMHE FLANNERY

ATHLETICS | CASTLEHAVEN | 17

THE steeplechase is not for the faint of heart, but Castlehaven teenager Caoimhe takes it all in her stride, as her impressive list of results proves. At schools’ level – and Caoimhe is a fifth year student at Skibbereen Community School – the steeplechase is 1500m, while at club level that doubles to three kilometres, the testing course packed with 28 barriers and seven waterjumps. To negotiate these 35 obstacles, you need to combine speed between the barriers with a huge aerobic engine and technical ability, as well as have no fear. Caoimhe ticks all the boxes.

Last year saw the Skibbereen AC athlete win Munster schools’ senior (U19) gold and finish second in the All-Ireland schools, as well as win the All-Ireland U18 2k steeplechase title with a personal best of 7:03:07, the fastest U18 and U20 time in the country in 2024. Caoimhe also won the Munster U20 2k steeplechase title in a record time.

This year the goal is to continue on her upward curve as she adapts to the longer three-kilometre club steeplechase distance; she has used club and schools’ cross-country to help build up her endurance for the track season. The main targets this year are the schools’ senior (U19) 1500m steeplechase, as well as the club U19 and U20 3000m steeplechase, as Caoimhe continues to put her sport in the headlines here in West Cork.

DID YOU KNOW? Caoimhe has already set new personal bests on the track this year, in both the 800m and 1500m indoor!

***

LUKE MURPHY

GAA | BARRYROE | 17

WHILE West Cork is not regarded as a hurling hot-bed, it’s talented young players like Luke who are changing the narrative. The Barryroe/Ibane Gaels rising star started all five games for the Cork minor hurlers in last year’s championship, including all four in the Munster MHC series, and he scored 1-5 in total. Strong and physical, Luke carries a real scoring threat, and that transfers over into football too; he was also involved with the Cork minor football panel last season. In fact, the Clonakilty Community College Leaving Cert student has been involved with Rebel Óg hurling and football development squads since he was 13 years old; he has been one to watch for a while.

As well as being involved in both Cork minor teams last year, Luke also spearheaded Ibane Gaels’ successful quest to win the Division 1 county minor hurling championship, beating St Colman’s in the final. Now he has the taste for success, he wants more, and Luke will look to continue his development with Ibane Gaels minor teams in their Premier 2 hurling and football championship campaigns this year, and he also has his sights set on playing for Barryroe in the Carbery junior A football championship this summer. He kicked off his 2025 football season with a bang in February by scoring 3-5 in Ibane Gaels’ Carbery U21A championship win against Clonakilty.

DID YOU KNOW? Another notable hurling talent in Carbery is St Colum’s Shane Murnane, a former Cork minor hurler who was wing back on UCC’s freshers team that lost the All-Ireland final in February.

***

FINN BRICKLEY

HORSE RACING | DRIMOLEAGUE | 18

WEST Cork carries weight in the world of horse racing – just look at who has emerged from this region. Noel Fehily from Coppeen. Dunmanway man Gavin Sheehan. Roscarbery’s Brian Hayes. Now there is a new kid on the block, Finn Brickley from Drimoleague, who rode his first race at the Cheltenham Festival last Friday, on board Harsh for Gordon Elliott in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle. That was a huge moment for the young West Cork jockey who knew from an early age that this is what he wants to do. It started when Finn rode ponies, and has gathered pace since then.

Before he joined Gordon Elliott’s team in January 2023, Finn, when he was 14 years old, learned all about racehorses and how to ride one at James Dullea’s yard in Bandon – this is where he knew this is where his future lies.

In August 2023, in just his third race, Finn rode his first winner on the track on Granny’s Yaris for Nigel Slevin in a bumper at Tramore. A few months later, he had his first point-to-point winner, on The Bosses Oscar for Gordon Elliot at Castletown-Geoghegan. After becoming a conditional jockey (an apprentice national hunt racing jockey) last summer, Finn won a handicap hurdle for Gordon Elliot on Up And Out at Downpatrick in August 2024. A few injuries held him back last season, but the plan is for Finn to see more action this summer. To compete at Cheltenham as an 18-year-old is an incredible experience, and the hope is this is just the start.

DID YOU KNOW? Cheltenham Gold Cup winning jockey Jack Kennedy is one of the biggest influences on Finn!

***

NICOLA TUTHILL

ATHLETICS | KILBRITTAIN | 21

JUST turned 21 years old in late December, Nicola still qualifies as one to watch, though her star is already rising at an incredible speed – the Kilbrittain athlete is the face of the women’s hammer in Ireland and is on the fast track to the very top. Just look at her exploits in 2024 when she set a new personal best of 70.32m, breaking the 70m barrier for the first time, and then qualifying for her first Olympic Games, well ahead of schedule.

In Paris, in front of the watching world, we learned more about Nicola that reaffirmed the Irish women’s hammer champion is a special talent. The youngest athlete in her competition, Nicola finished 16th overall, and her best throw of 69.90m was just shy of 70 metres. It was proof the Bandon AC prodigy, named the 2024 Athletics Ireland Field Athlete of the Year, is unfazed by the big stage. Her challenge now is to continue inching forward, so this year Nicola will hope to start throwing over 70 metres on a regular basis – and that will push her towards the next level. Her progress in recent years has been measurable, consistently improving her personal best; in the last three seasons, Nicola has moved from 61.87 (2022) to 67.85 (2023) to 70.32 (2024)

The European Athletics U23 Championships in Norway in the summer will be a big target as this will be Nicola’s last time in this competition; she finished fourth at the 2023 Euro U23s.

DID YOU KNOW? Nicola won gold for Ireland in the U23 women’s hammer throw at the European Throwing Cup in Cyprus on Sunday!

***

MAEVE O'NEILL

ATHLETICS | BALLINACARRIGA | 21

JUST turned 21 this month, Maeve received an early birthday gift when she won a bronze medal in the women’s 800m at the Big East Indoor Track and Field Championships in Michigan, and this maintained her record-setting this year. At the same championship meet she was part of her college’s 4 x 800m team that finished second. Also, the sophomore student at Providence College in Rhode Island ran an indoor 800m personal best of 2:04.66 in February that followed another PB – and also a school record – in the 500 metres (1:12.48) in January.

The talented middle distance runner from Ballinacarriga is loving life in the fast lane in the US, and her times highlight this. The 2021 West Cork Sports Star Youth Award winner has steadily improved, with her times coming down year on year. Take Maeve’s 800m outdoor as an example – she has taken it from 2:06.38 in 2021 to 2:03.61 in 2024. Look at her 800m indoor that was 2:08.80 in 2022 and is now down to 2:04.66, all signs Maeve is moving in the right direction. Qualifying for the European Athletics U23 Championships in Norway is a big target, and she has previous Ireland experience as Maeve represented Ireland at the 2021 European U20 Championships in Estonia, as part of the Irish women’s 4x400m relay team.

DID YOU KNOW? Maeve won a bronze medal at last weekend’s NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, as part of Providence College’s women’s distance medley relay team!

***

COLIN CRONIN

MOTORSPORT | BALLYLICKEY | 17

COLIN will continue to race in the highly-competitive Ginetta Junior Championship, alongside the British GT Championship. This year the championship will have two additional rounds including a European event and a return to the challenging Croft circuit for the first time in three years. Like his older brother Robert, Colin will also race under the Elite Motorsport banner. He said: ‘I’ve done a lot of testing with Elite Motorsport at various tracks in England and in Zandvoort (Netherlands), where we will have a round of the championship later in the year.’

Last year Colin won a race in Donington Park and finished second overall in the Winter series where he also won a race. He added: ‘I want to be consistently at the front this year and if that happens, we can fight for the championship. With a grid of 28 initially and rising to 32 later in the year, it will be very competitive. You really won’t know until the first round where (the pace) everyone is at. That grid will feature Red Bull Junior racers and some World Champion karters.’

Colin’s lack of track time hindered him last year and is one of the main reasons he already has substantial track time under his belt. Renowned as the longest-running and most prestigious junior series in the world, the Ginetta Junior Championship heads into its historic 20th anniversary season that will host one race weekend overseas. (BY MARTIN WALSH)

DID YOU KNOW? Colin put in a storming performance at the legendary Silverstone circuit in November to claim a race win and the championship runner-up spot in the prestigious Ginetta Junior Winter Series!

***

ETHAN O'DONOVAN

SOCCER | CLONAKILTY | 14

ETHAN certainly has an eye for goal – the Clonakilty teenager has the priceless knack of rattling the back of the net, and does so more often than most. In a recent Cork Cup U15 quarter-final with his school, Clonakilty Community College, Ethan scored eight goals in their 9-5 win against Blarney. Those who have followed Ethan’s rise from Clonakilty AFC to Cobh Ramblers won’t be surprised though, as he has scored goals on a consistent basis.

When Clon won the U12 WCSSL league title in 2022, Ethan was the top scorer. The same season he scored a hat-trick in the All-Ireland U12 trophy trophy final as the West Cork Academy beat South Tipp. Such is his talent, he played a year up with the West Cork squad that finished third in the 2023 Kennedy Cup, scoring in that tournament too. Little wonder Cobh Ramblers came calling, and Ethan hasn’t stopped scoring since.

In the 2024 season with Cobh’s U14s, he hit 22 goals, including three for Cobh’s U15s. A quick, skilful and athletic forward, Ethan picked up Cobh Ramblers Academy golden boot, across all ages, despite missing the last eight games of the season with a broken bone in his foot! Amongst his highlights were scoring the winning goal in a derby against Cork City. Already this season, Ethan scored five goals in his first three League of Ireland games. Remember his name.

DID YOU KNOW? Ethan scored eight goals in five games when Cobh Ramblers U14s won the Valencia Cup in Spain last year, and he scored the winning penalty in the shootout to win the final!

***

ALLIE TOBIN

GAELIC FOOTBALL | SKIBBEREEN | 17

AS O’Donovan Rossa ladies footballers swept to glory – and five major championship titles in the 2023 and ’24 seasons – within their ranks was one of the rising stars of West Cork LGFA, Allie Tobin.

While it’s usually forwards that garner the headlines, the Skibbereen teen’s performances in defence caught the attention of many, to such an extent that Allie is the captain of the Cork minor ladies football team this season. Already, she is a leader on and off the pitch.

Physically very strong, Allie has many strengths as a defender, including being a good man-marker, has the ability to link defence to attack, and has also played as a sweeper at club level. Even though the Skibbereen Community School fifth-year student doesn’t turn 18 until the summer, she is already very experienced, having played at underage inter-county levels as well as being one of O’Donovan Rossa’s key players in their rise to the senior ranks. Allie has played in three adult county football finals, two Munster finals (junior and intermediate) and an All-Ireland decider (junior), and all before she turns 18!

As well as hoping for a good run with the Cork minors – Allie reached an All-Ireland U16 final with the county two years ago and would love another chance at inter-county glory – the Skibb defender can’t wait to test herself at senior level with the Rossas, against teams like Aghada, Mourneabbey and Éire Óg.

DID YOU KNOW? Allie, known for her defensive abilities, scored a goal for O’Donovan Rossa in their 2024 All-Ireland club intermediate semi-final against Annaghdown!

***

KATIE KINGSTON

ATHLETICS | CAHERAGH | 17

AS a fan of the javelin, Katie couldn’t have wished for better seats to watch the men’s javelin final at the Olympic Games in Paris last summer, as Arshad Nadeem won men’s gold with an Olympic record throw of 92.97 metres. Katie saw the world’s best athletes in action, and that was an inspiring trip for the Caheragh teenager who has put the javelin on the map locally.

Coming off the back of her best year ever in 2023, when Katie won five All-Ireland medals and represented Ireland on the international stage, last year saw her progress continue. The Leevale AC athlete finished a fantastic fourth at the French U18 Championships held near Toulouse, with her best throw of 41.83m. Before that she finished ninth in another international competition, the prestigious Hallesche Werfertage held in Germany. There was also a silver medal at the Irish Schools National Championships, and a bronze at the national juvenile championships. In fact, Katie won All-Ireland medals at juvenile, junior and senior levels in 2024, results that highlight she’s amongst the best in her age in the country.

As she plans for the year ahead, Katie will look to more international competitions to continue her development. The Skibbereen Community School fifth year student will compete at U19 level this year, and wants to keep building ahead of her key 2026 season when she’ll step up to U20 level. Working with throwing coach Brian Scanlon every weekend, Katie wants to keep pushing forward, and has already this year travelled for a throws training camp at Loughborough University in the UK. The outdoor Spring All-Ireland Throws in Tullamore in early April will mark the start of Katie’s season.

DID YOU KNOW? As well as playing football with Tadhg MacCarthaigh, Katie is also a keen golfer and is Skibbereen Golf Club’s juvenile captain for 2025!

***

MICHEÁL MAGUIRE

GAELIC FOOTBALL | CASTLEHAVEN | 19

MICHEÁL’S senior football career with Castlehaven has enjoyed a medal-laden start. Having made his senior club debut in 2023, he has already won back-to-back county premier senior football titles, and a Munster senior crown.

Castlehaven have used Micheál wisely, introducing him carefully to senior football and last year’s successful campaign saw the highly-rated young forward kick 1-3, including a point off the bench in the county final against Nemo, and a goal in the group stage against St Michael’s. Rewind to the previous season, and Micheál was brought on in the Munster club final against Dingle and the All-Ireland semi-final against St Brigids – the trust the management team has in their young attacker speaks volumes of his potential.

A younger brother to Cork senior footballers Cathal and Rory – the Maguire gene pool is strong, their father Michael is a Haven legend who won All-Irelands with Cork, their mom Deirdre from the famous Cleary clan – Micheál is a livewire forward who knows where the posts are. Quick and elusive, the MTU Cork student is involved with the Cork U20 footballers again this season. Firing the Rebels back to the top of the charts in Munster is one of his goals this year, as is winning the three-in-a-row with Castlehaven, as Micheál continues his own development.

DID YOU KNOW? Scoring 2-4 in the final, Micheál helped his old secondary school, Hamilton High Bandon, win the Munster PPS senior B hurling championship title in 2022!

***

DYLAN O'NEILL

GAELIC FOOTBALL | ROSSCARBERY | 17

THERE’S a reason why the good folk of Carbery Rangers are excited about Dylan as he is the latest talent to rise through their ranks. Only 17, he is currently involved with the Cork U20 football panel and is coming off the back of a minor campaign last season that saw play every game, including shooting 0-6 (with five from play) in their Munster MFC semi-final win against Clare.

A dangerous inside forward with good movement, the new football rules could create even more space for Dylan to work his magic, and his speed and agility, as well as being able to score off both left and right mark him out as one to watch. The Mount St Michael Secondary School Rosscarbery student has progressed through the ranks with his club Carbery Rangers, from U7 to U21, and along the way helped Ross win the U15 West Cork A championship in 2022.

Involved in all Cork development squads since U13 level, it led to his inclusion with the county minors last season and now with the U20s. As well as hoping to make an impression at inter-county level, Dylan will lead the line for Ross in their Premier 2 U18 football campaign and will also be in contention for the club’s junior football team as he looks to continue his upward trajectory.

DID YOU KNOW? An all-rounder, Dylan was part of the Cork City FC Academy for three years from U13 to U15, and played in the U15 National Cup final in 2022 against Shamrock Rovers!

***

MEABH CUINNEA

ROAD BOWLING | ROSSCARBERY | 14

ONE of the rising local stars in road bowling, Meabh caught the attention of everyone in her sport when she won TWO Munster titles in 2024.

Previously crowned U12 champion in 2022, when she was just 11 years old, last year saw Meabh bowl to gold and glory in both the U14 and U16 girls’ age grades. It’s results like these that highlight the Rosscarbery teenager’s talent.

First, Meabh, while she was still just 13 years old, won the Munster U16 girls’ title last summer, dethroning reigning champion Emma Hurley in the final – this sent her into an All-Ireland final last August in Tyrone where she battled well against Ulster champion Megan O’Reilly, who was also in the All-Ireland final in 2023.

Later last year, Meabh made it a magical double when she bowled her way to Munster U14 glory.

An all-rounder, the Mount St Michael Secondary School Rosscarbery student plays football with her school and Rosscarbery LGFA. She also loves horses and likes to take her horse on a hack in her spare time.

Meabh started bowling with her brother Sean and once John Nagle, a seasoned bowler, spotted her talent and encouraged her, there has been no stopping her since, showing the strength of girls’ and women’s road bowling in West Cork.

A good run at championship level is on her wishlist for the year ahead, and Meabh would love to return to the All-Ireland final stage again.

DID YOU KNOW? Meabh was only 13 years old when she won the Munster U16 title in 2024!

***

DARA SHEEDY

GAELIC FOOTBALL | BANTRY | 19

BANTRY is synonymous with fine footballers, and they have unearthed another gem in Dara, one of the top young players in West Cork. The former Cork minor footballer will be a key player for the Cork U20s for the second year in a row – last year he featured in Cork’s four Munster U20 FC games, starting three, and kicking 1-7 to highlight his talent. A year older, Dara has the talent to play a key role with the Rebels again this season; in a challenge game against Meath in January, he kicked 0-5 from centre forward.

Footballer followers here in West Cork know all about his ability. Dara kicked 0-4 in the 2024 Carbery U21A football final as Bantry won the competition just months after being crowned the division’s U21B champions after a win against Bandon. When Bantry began the defence of their U21A title with a quarter-final win against Carbery Rangers in February, Dara, operating in midfield, was the best player on the pitch, running the show and described as the engine of this Blues set-up. If he is given space, he will punish the opposition.

With an eye for the posts, Dara is a regular name on the scoresheet, and that applies to hurling too. When the Bantry Blues and St Colum’s amalgamation of Cill Mochomóg won the Carbery U21B championship hurling final last September, Dara scored a superb 2-11 of their 2-17 total.

DID YOU KNOW? Dara’s Bantry Blues team-mate Mark Óg O’Sullivan is also involved with the Cork U20 football panel this season.

***

EMMA HURLEY

SOCCER | DRINAGH | 17

THERE has always been something special about rising soccer star Emma. Just think back to the summer of 2023 when the Drinagh teen became the first-ever local girl to be selected on the West Cork U14 team for the prestigious Kennedy Cup competition. No wonder there was a fuss about the then Drinagh Rangers player who signed for Cork City Women’s FC’s U17 side for the 2024 season.

In her debut season Emma turned heads with City, as they reached the Elite phase of the league, and such was the West Cork teen’s role and rise within the team, the highly-rated midfielder was crowned the club’s U17 Women’s Player of the Year.

This season Emma has moved up to City’s U19 squad that kicked off their league campaign this month with a 2-1 win against Shamrock Rovers, and her hope is to get plenty of game-time here that will continue her improvement and development. She is a player that loves to get on the ball, is comfortable in possession, and is fiercely competitive.

The MICC Dunmanway fourth-year student has also made an impact in the world of road bowling, winning the All-Ireland U16 girls’ title in 2023, and while she has taken a small break from the sport, Emma hopes to get back into the swing of things ahead of the upcoming championships.

DID YOU KNOW? Emma was crowned the 2023 West Cork Sports Star Paudie Palmer Youth Award winner after her exploits that year: winning an All-Ireland road bowling title and playing for the West Cork team in the Kennedy Cup!

***

RUBY CUMMINS

ATHLETICS | INNISHANNON | 16

WHERE do we start with the Bandon Athletic Club rising star’s exploits? Well, let’s look at Ruby’s recent performances first. In January, she won gold in the pentathlon (five events) at the U18 national indoor combined events championships, achieving three personal bests (long jump, 800m and shot put) and a total score of 3690 points, also a new PB. Ruby followed this up in February by breaking the girls’ U18 national indoor 60m hurdles record with an 8.84 run, taking 0.15 seconds off a record that had stood since 2006. Now, we have your attention.

The Coláiste na Toirbhirte Bandon fourth-year student, coached by Frank Stam of Bandon AC, is no stranger to success in recent years, which strongly suggests that there is a lot more to come. Again, the evidence supports this. In the previous two years Ruby has represented Ireland in the combined events at the SIAB Schools International, finishing third as a junior in 2023 and then fourth in first year at intermediate level in 2024, as the Irish team finished first.

Last year saw Ruby tackle the heptathlon (seven events) for the first time, and twice she scored 4850 points, and the Innishannon also broke the Munster record for the girls’ U16 pentathlon by almost 300 points! Looking to the year ahead, Ruby’s plan is to keep working hard and improving, and to build on her current heptathlon personal best score of 4854 points, hopefully to get over 5000 and keep moving forward.

DID YOU KNOW? Ruby has won the national outdoor combined events for four years in a row, as well as winning national titles in individual events also!

***

CHRISTOS DELIS

SOCCER | CLONAKILTY | 16

HAVING signed for Cobh Ramblers U17 team in January, Christos’s future looks like it lies outside West Cork, but his impact locally will be recognised for years to come – the Clonakilty teen was part of the trailblazing West Cork Kennedy Cup team that finished a terrific third in 2023, and he also netted a penalty in the third/fourth place play-off against Wexford. That was one of the standout moments for this talented midfielder who caught the eye locally with his club Ardfield FC and the West Cork Academy.

Described as a cerebral, hard-working midfielder who shows a maturity on the ball far beyond his age, Christos kicked off his soccer adventure with Ardfield when he was just six years old and was involved with the West Cork Academy since he was nine. As well as his Kennedy Cup heroics, the Clonakilty Community College student – currently completing his transition year at Thomond Football Academy in Mayfield – also won the Munster and national shield double with both the West Cork U15 and U16 teams.

To highlight his potential, Christos joined Carrigaline FC in September 2024, and was quickly invited on trial with Cobh Ramblers after he impressed as captain of the Thomond Football Academy in a tournament in Madrid. Cobh liked what they saw, and now Christos has signed with their U17s where he hopes to help them qualify for the elite phase in the League of Ireland this season. It’s a step up, but this hard-worker will take it all in his stride.

DID YOU KNOW? Christos has already played against Glasgow Rangers, Leeds United and Atletico Madrid!

***

CAOIMHE MURPHY

GAA/RUGBY | ROSSMORE | 20

HAVING won two All-Ireland titles in both camogie and rugby in recent months, Caoimhe has added to her already impressive collection of medals. In camogie, the Rossmore native lined out in attack as Mary Immaculate College Limerick captured the Purcell Cup, beating Queens University (Belfast) in the semi-final and then the University of Limerick in the final – Caoimhe scored 1-5 across both games and set up the winning goal in the final. Because Mary I doesn’t have a rugby team, she plays with UL’s first team, normally as a flanker, and in November they won the All-Ireland league final against UCD, with Caoimhe scoring a crucial try.

The Kilbree Camogie Club star has been the pride of her home club for some time, playing on the Cork ‘A’ camogie teams at U14, U15 and U16s level, as well as two years at minor; Caoimhe has won two Munster minor medals, as well as an All-Ireland medal in 2022. The talented attacker, who has also played football with Clonakilty LGFA, also won Munster and All-Ireland junior camogie medals with Sacred Heart Secondary School Clonakilty in 2019.

A relative newcomer to rugby, Caoimhe started playing in the Autumn of 2023 and has wasted little time in making an impact with Clonakilty RFC ladies’ team – she was named the adult player of the year in 2024. She usually lines out at 6 or 8 for Clon and UL, and both are in contention for more silverware in the months ahead. Success in the county camogie junior B league and championship is also on Caoimhe’s radar.

DID YOU KNOW? When Kilbree won the county junior C camogie title in 2021, Caoimhe scored 1-3 in the final against Blarney!

***

CATHAL McCARTHY

GAELIC FOOTBALL | KEALKILL | 17

THE club that has given us Alan O’Connor, Libby Coppinger and, more recently, Shane Murnane is at it again. Next up off the conveyor belt is talented teen Cathal, just turned 17 last month, who is in his second season as a Cork minor footballer. In 2024, the Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí fifth-year student started in defence in all of the Rebels’ four minor championship games. With that experience under his belt, he plans to kick on this season, for club and county.

Midfield and centre back would be two of Cathal’s preferred positions, and it’s here he can showcase his strength and his ball-winning ability. His commitment and dedication are central to his rise, too, from St Colum’s to Cork.

While he is keeping his club on the inter-county map, Cathal’s role in successes closer to home have helped shape the footballer he is becoming. There was St Colum’s brilliant Rebel Óg County U16 Division 1 football triumph last season, winning the U15 Féile Football in 2021, schools’ senior B county football final glory with Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí, as well as a memorable trip to New York in 2023 with St Colum’s to play football and hurling in Gaelic Park and Rocklands GAA.

Already this year Cathal played a central role in St Colum’s march to the Carbery U21B football final, with wins against Kilmacabea/St James and Tadhg MacCarthaigh, and he will target success in the divisional final later this summer, as well as good runs in his club’s minor football and hurling championships. On top of that, the second-year Cork minor will hope to show what he can at inter-county level too, keeping the St Colum’s flag flying high.

DID YOU KNOW? Cathal, lining out in midfield, scored 0-1 when St Colum’s beat Midleton 2-14 to 0-8 to win the Rebel Óg County U16 Division 1 Football Championship title in 2024!

***

ROBERT CRONIN

MOTORSPORT | BALLYLICKEY | 20

ROBERT is facing a busy season as the Ballylickey driver dovetails his motorsport activities between the Ginetta GTP Championship series in motor-racing and the Motorsport Ireland Junior Rally Series (MIJRS) in rallying. Towards the end of last season Robert switched from racing in the Porsche Sprint Challenge to the Ginetta series where he was on the podium twice (two second places) in three races with Fox Motorsport. He has since switched to the Norfolk-based Elite Motorsport outfit, one of the most successful teams in the history of the series.

Robert said: ‘We had a test last week, there’s a lot of work to be done, but then, it’s been almost six months since I was in a racing car, but I’m looking forward to it. I have three more test days before the first round so that should be good.’

There are six race weekends (each with three races) across the season running alongside the high-profile British GT Championship.

Fortunately for Robert, there are no dates clashing in his racing and rallying programme. He enjoys the professional type structure within racing while rallying is somewhat more relaxed and he can enjoy it more, however, when the competitive element kicks in, he knows what he has to do. The MIJRS series where he competes in an Opel Corsa Rally4 run by Tom Gahan Motorsport (TGS) is a mixture of gravel and tarmac events. He will compete in the upcoming Tralee-based Circuit of Kerry while his first gravel round is the Tipperary Forest Rally on May 11th. (BY MARTIN WALSH)

DID YOU KNOW? Robert’s older brother Keith Cronin won the West Cork Rally last weekend!

***

KATIE O'DRISCOLL

GAELIC FOOTBALL | CLONAKILTY | 20

TAKING home the player of the match award for MTU Cork after last weekend’s Lynch Cup final win was a timely reminder of Katie’s talent – the Clonakilty footballer kicked 1-1 as her Cork college beat UCD to capture the national title. It’s another addition to her growing collection of honours that includes a county senior B football winner’s medal with her club, Clonakilty, in 2024, which was also the season Katie made her debut for the Cork senior football team. She played in the league and championship for the Rebels last season, including coming on in the Munster final against Kerry, and Katie will look to show the Rebels’ new management team what she is capable of, too.

Standing tall at five foot nine inches, Katie is a powerful, athletic and pacey footballer whose best positions are in the half-back line or midfield where she can impose herself on a game; she even played corner back for the Cork U16 and minor teams, as well as wing forward for her club. Given her physicality, the Clon woman offers the Cork team strength and power that they need to compete with the top teams. The next challenge for Katie is to feature more regularly for the Rebels, though she has come on as a sub in this Division 2 league campaign.

Having come up through the ranks with Cork, underage to senior, Katie ticks a lot of boxes, and will be looking to continue her progress with club and county in the season ahead.

DID YOU KNOW? Katie starred on the hardcourts, too, with Skibbereen Eagles, and played basketball with Ireland at international level (U17) in 2022!