Cork shoppers highlighted as key deal-hunters ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon.ie’s first-ever Prime Day event is now live, offering Irish shoppers double the time to access thousands of epic deals across top categories.

With the event running until July 11, Cork shoppers are especially poised to make the most of this four-day shopping event.

New research by HarrisX reveals that Cork shoppers are among the savviest consumers in Ireland, with an impressive 84% feeling satisfaction from securing great deals - significantly above the national average of 80%.

Demonstrating strong confidence, 70% of Cork residents relish the thrill of catching deals before products sell out.

Cork residents are notably value-conscious, with 58% believing in the long-term financial benefits of memberships (above the national average of 57%), and they show stronger loyalty engagement, with 62% feeling rewarded for their loyalty (exceeding the national average of 60%).

The research also reveals that Cork shoppers are strategic in their shopping approach, with half (50%) taking advantage of sales events and 48% valuing exclusive discounts.

This suggests Cork consumers are particularly skilled at maximising value in their shopping experiences.

Meet the Four Amazon Prime Day Shopping Personalities

Whether you're a list-maker, gift-giver or deal-hunter, chances are you’ll see yourself in one of these:

The Planner - The Planner is organised and intentional in their approach to Prime Day. They know exactly what they’re looking for and they’ve been planning for weeks. They’ve researched their Amazon Wish List and they’re lying in wait for some of the best offers on items like kettles, hedge trimmers, hair dryers, and air fryers. They log on early, Wish List complete, and move fast to secure their top picks. For Planners, it’s all about the selection and value and a smooth, trusted shopping experience this Amazon.ie Prime Day.

The Gifter - Thoughtful and generous, the Gifter is always on the lookout for something special for their family and friends. They might be tempted to treat themselves too, but they experience joy from the art of shopping for others. They are environmentally and sustainably oriented and value shopping for Irish brands. They appreciate the wide selection and great value, trusting Amazon.ie to deliver a seamless and reliable shopping experience this Prime Day.

The Spontaneous Shopper - Driven by excitement and curiosity, the Spontaneous Shopper isn’t searching for anything specific – they enjoy browsing for inspiration and love discovering unexpected gems along the way, in particular from the Brands of Ireland page. They value fast delivery, the ease of shopping online, shopping for Irish brands, and the instant gratification that comes from securing a great deal at the right time. Many also turn to social media for inspiration and appreciate having a one-stop destination like the Today’s Big Deal hub for discovering new products and finding great offers all in one place.

The Competitive Shopper - The Competitive Shopper is all about winning when it comes to value. They don’t just want a discount – they want to save big. They thrive on securing the best value on top of the range, premium, high-tech products. A seamless, efficient shopping experience on Prime Day aligns perfectly with their high standards and appeals to their personality.

To celebrate our shopping personalities, the Amazon Prime Day Ice-Cream Cart will be in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway serving complimentary ice cream inspired by four distinct Prime Day shopper personalities.

Commenting on the psychology behind shopping behaviours ahead of Ireland’s first Prime Day, Dr. Clodagh Campbell, The Wellness Psychologist, explains: 'Amazon.ie’s first Prime Day isn’t just a milestone for Irish shoppers – it’s a really interesting reflection of our personalities. Whether you're a meticulous planner, a thoughtful gifter, a spontaneous deal-seeker, or a value-driven competitive shopper, your approach to shopping says a lot about what you value and how you find joy. Recognising your shopping persona can help you make the most of the experience – turning Prime Day into something that’s not just practical but also personally rewarding.'

Discover More Days and More Opportunities to Save

Research by HarrisX shows that four in five (80%) Irish shoppers feel a sense of satisfaction when getting something they want for less, while 68% say they experience excitement when grabbing deals before a product sells out, and 65% prefer extended sales, giving them more time to decide.

The research also reveals that Irish shoppers are more likely to shop with retailers offering membership benefits (66%), with free delivery (65%), exclusive discounts (49%), and faster delivery (40%) being key motivations.

Additionally, 60% of Irish shoppers feel a sense of being rewarded for their loyalty through digital memberships and subscriptions, while 57% believe these memberships save them money in the long run.

