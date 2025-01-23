West Cork Sports Star Awards Special

ON THIS week's podcast, we look back at the recent West Cork Sports Star Awards held in the Celtic Ross Hotel.

It was no surprise to see Olympic legends Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy pick up the main award, Paul for the fourth time, Fintan got his third.

Niall Cahalane (Hall of Fame), Clonakilty Soccer Club (Team of the Year), Goleen GAA (Special Achievement), Clonakilty RFC (Club of the Year) and Oran Brady (Paudie Palmer Youth Award) were also winners on the night.

We reflect on each winners’ achievements and hear from them after a special evening to celebrate the best of the west.

Also coming up, we look ahead to the Cork footballers’ opening Allianz National Football League game against Meath this Saturday.

John Cleary’s side are hoping to make a better start than in previous campaigns.

The Cork Hurlers and Ladies Footballers are in league action too and we will look ahead to their games against Wexford and Westmeath respectively.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie