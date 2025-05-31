Fintan McCarthy win his first medal as a heavyweight!

FINTAN McCarthy has won his first medal as a heavyweight rower.

The Skibbereen superstar has risen to the heights of Olympic god after winning back-to-back Olympic medals in the men's lightweight double sculls alongside Paul O'Donovan, but with lightweight rowing dropped from the Games ahead of LA 2028, heavyweight is the route that Fintan and Paul have decided to pursue.

With Paul not available for the European Rowing Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, Fintan teamed up with Konan Pazzaia (Queen’s University Belfast Boat Club) in the Irish men's double sculls - and they powered to a brilliant bronze medal on Saturday morning.

🥉 Bronze for Fintan McCarthy and Konan Pazzaia in the men's double sculls at the European Rowing Championships. This is Fintan's first regatta as a heavyweight, so an encouraging first chapter in his new rowing story. pic.twitter.com/SnaTCboOEY — Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) May 31, 2025

The Irish duo remained in medal contention throughout the race, exchanging positions with Italy and withstanding a late surge from Romania. Crossing the line in third place, it marked Fintan’s first international medal in an openweight boat and a first senior championship medal for Konan.

Also, Jake McCarthy (Skibbereen Rowing Club) showed his racing pedigree in the A final of the lightweight men’s single sculls (LM1x), finishing fourth with the fastest final 500 metres of the race. McCarthy’s time of 7:01.45 placed him just outside the medals in an exciting finish.