Southern Star Ltd. logo
Sport

Fintan McCarthy win his first medal as a heavyweight!

May 31st, 2025 3:05 PM

By Southern Star Team

Fintan McCarthy win his first medal as a heavyweight! Image
Fintan McCarthy and Konan Pazzaia celebrate their bronze medal at the European Rowing Championships.

Share this article

FINTAN McCarthy has won his first medal as a heavyweight rower.

The Skibbereen superstar has risen to the heights of Olympic god after winning back-to-back Olympic medals in the men's lightweight double sculls alongside Paul O'Donovan, but with lightweight rowing dropped from the Games ahead of LA 2028, heavyweight is the route that Fintan and Paul have decided to pursue.

With Paul not available for the European Rowing Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, Fintan teamed up with Konan Pazzaia (Queen’s University Belfast Boat Club) in the Irish men's double sculls - and they powered to a brilliant bronze medal on Saturday morning.

 

The Irish duo remained in medal contention throughout the race, exchanging positions with Italy and withstanding a late surge from Romania. Crossing the line in third place, it marked Fintan’s first international medal in an openweight boat and a first senior championship medal for Konan.

Also, Jake McCarthy (Skibbereen Rowing Club) showed his racing pedigree in the A final of the lightweight men’s single sculls (LM1x), finishing fourth with the fastest final 500 metres of the race. McCarthy’s time of 7:01.45 placed him just outside the medals in an exciting finish.

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended