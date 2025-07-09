Four men in court over 440kg cocaine seizure from van

FOUR men charged over a cocaine seizure in Courtmacsherry have been further remanded in custody to Clonakilty court via videolink next week. They appeared at Macroom District Court on Wednesday amid tight security.

Det Garda Gavin Curran of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau said officers were continuing to make progress after 440kg of drugs were seized on

July 1st.

Two men arrested in Courtmacsherry and two men arrested at Haulbowline Naval Base after they were detained at sea by the LE WB Yeats were later charged at Bandon District

Court.

Judge Joanne Carroll remanded all four in custody to Macroom District Court where they appeared on Wednesday with a presence b y the armed garda unit outside the courthouse.

Det Gda Curran said: ‘I can’t give you an exact timeline on where a file is going to be ready given the numbers of lines of inquiry, but I can confirm the investigation is ongoing and progress is being made.’

The four previously appeared at Bandon District Court on Thursday (July 4th) charged with the possession of cocaine and the possession of cocaine for the purpose of sale or supply at Meelmane, Courtmacsherry.

Det Gda John McWeeney gave evidence on the arrest, charge and caution of Mark Doherty (40) with an address at 21 Waterfoot Avenue, Glasgow, Scotland who he said made no reply after caution to two charges.

His colleague, Det Gda Marguerite Reilly, gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Levent Gulay (31) with an address at Schwabenstrasse 76, Neu Ulm, Germany. She said the accused in the presence of a German interpreter made no reply to the same two

charges.

Det Gda Shane Kiely then gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Ben Sandford (41) with an address at Woodgreen, Drum Road, Keith, Moray, Scotland, who also made no reply after caution.

Det Gda Gavin Curran gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to the fourth man Christopher Hibbett (44) with an address at 3 Lower Park, Tresillian, Truno, England. He said that the accused replied after caution: ‘I’m f***ing sorry, that’s it.’

Wednesday’s sitting of Macroom District Court heard there were no applications for bail at this point. Judge Carroll remanded all four in custody to appear at Clonakilty District Court by video link on July 15th.