Wildlife reserve being examined for Clonakilty

A YEAR-long study is to get underway to explore the potential for a high-quality biodiversity reserve, to be established at Clogheen Marsh, near Clonakilty

Clogheen Marsh and Clonakilty Biodiversity Group have welcomed the decision by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) to undertake the biodiversity study at the marsh.

The conservation group, comprising bird watchers, wildlife enthusiasts, ecologists and business people, recently toured Clogheen Marsh with Minister of State for Heritage, Malcolm Noonan and a senior representative from NPWS. At this meeting the Minister and NPWS agreed to commence a year of studies to better understand the site and inform future management.

Ciarán Cronin, ecologist local resident and chair of the group said: ‘This has the potential to place Clonakilty firmly on the map as the leading centre for wildlife engagement in Ireland, where it belongs.’

Cork South-West Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan TD, a founding member of the group said the study was a first step.

‘It’s part of a wider vision to showcase the richness of West Cork’s biodiversity, and to ensure it appropriately protected.’