Paul O’Donovan: I’d like to win more, certainly

IT’S not exactly earth-shattering news to hear that Ireland’s most successful rower wants to win more, but when his name is Paul O’Donovan, even a simple statement like this carries more weight.

The Lisheen man, now 32 years old, hasn't raced competitively since representing Ireland at the World Rowing Cup in Lucerne last June, so it’s closing in on a full year.

But the Skibbereen rowing great, currently fully focused on research work and teaching as a doctor in the Mater Hospital in Dublin, has confirmed he will be back in a boat in an attempt to race at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘It’s definitely going to be hard,’ he said.

‘I think the biggest challenge will be to try to get into one of the Irish boats,’ he added, but given what we know about O’Donovan, as soon as he turns his attention back to rowing, he will be the man everyone wants beside them in a boat.

Already, he has won seven World Rowing Championship gold medals between the single and double sculls, yet his Olympic haul sees him stand out from the crowd.

O’Donovan has won medals at the last three Olympic Games – silver in Rio alongside his older brother Gary, and gold in both Tokyo (2021) and Paris (2024) with Fintan McCarthy, all successes in the lightweight men’s double.

For LA, O’Donovan will have to race at heavyweight level, given lightweight rowing has been dropped from the Olympic schedule.

With qualification for the Games starting in 2027, he knows when he needs to get back on the water.

‘I’d like to win more, certainly,’ he said.

‘But I can appreciate it is hard, it won’t be easy, and there are no guarantees. You kind of know things might not work out, and I’m happy enough to try anyway, even if they don’t. I’ll still try to do my best.’