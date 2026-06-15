Take the first step, have fun, and try something new

INTERNATIONAL Men’s Health Week (MHW) begins on the Monday before Father’s Day and ends on Father’s Day itself.

This year it will run from Monday June 15th to Sunday June 21st. MHW is celebrated in many European countries, as well as the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and a number of other nations worldwide.

The campaign is all about supporting men and boys to improve their physical and mental wellbeing. Cork Sports Partnership delivers a diverse range of events and activities across the county, designed to help men take that first step, try something new, and enjoy being active in a welcoming and supportive environment.

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It also aims to heighten awareness of preventable health problems for men of all ages, support men and boys in making healthier lifestyle choices, and encourage early detection and treatment of health issues.

From come-and-try sports sessions and outdoor activities to fitness events and wellbeing workshops, there’s something for everyone during the week-long programme.

Whether you’re getting back into activity or starting for the first time, Men’s Health Week is the perfect opportunity to get involved.

In Ireland there is a specific theme each year. For 2026 the message is that everyone is asked to try and improve the health of men and boys one step at a time – to make progress rather than seek perfection.

MHW gives everyone (health professionals, service providers, sporting bodies, community groups, employers, media, churches) a chance to encourage men and boys to take better care of their health.

Throughout the week, Cork Sports Partnership will be:

• Delivering a programme of come and try events and tasters across a variety of activities

• Highlighting low-cost and accessible ways for men to get active

• Promoting local clubs, groups and facilities that welcome men of all ages and abilities

• Encouraging men to take that first step into physical activity in a supportive environment. Some of the West Cork events include:

Pickleball, Clonakilty

Venue: Clonakilty Community Hall (next to Community College) P85 Y753

Date: Thursday June 18th

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Info: A free come and try pickleball session with Clonakilty tennis club. Enjoy one of the fastest growing racquet sports in Ireland, suitable for all abilities.

Pitch and Putt, Ballincollig

Venue: Lakewood Pitch & Putt Club

Date: Saturday June 20th

Time: 10:30am

Info: Cork Sports Partnership is delighted to work with Lakewood Pitch and Putt and offer this free taster. Learn from an expert coach. No special gear needed.

Morning Cycle and Sauna, Garretstown

Venue: Garretstown

Date: Saturday 20th

Time: 8am to 10am

Info: Enjoy a lovely morning cycle with Wild Atlantic Sports around Garretstown followed by a relaxing sauna.

Tennis, Clonakilty

Venue: Clonakilty Sports Complex

Date: Saturday June 20th

Time: 2pm to 4pm

Info: Enjoy a free come and try tennis from Clonakilty Tennis Club with expert coaches.

Surfing, Inchydoney

Venue: Inchydoney Beach

Date: Sunday June 21st

Time: 1pm

Info: Catch the waves at beautiful Inchydoney Beach with expert coaching designed to support all levels, whether you’re a complete beginner or looking to improve your skills.

Enjoy a fun, supportive session in the water while building confidence, learning new techniques, and experiencing the benefits of being active outdoors.

Cost is €10 per person (register at https://eventmaster.ie/event/62jbhept5g).