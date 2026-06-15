West Cork League’s summer soccer decision put on hold until EGM

A DECISION by West Cork League clubs on moving to an FAI Aligned Football Calendar season has been delayed until an EGM later this summer.

There was only one main talking point of discussion at last Tuesday night’s West Cork League AGM.

Since its inception, the region’s football league has stuck with tradition and started its league and cup campaigns in late August or early September. The men’s, women’s and U18 matches have been run off through the winter months and concluded the following April or May.

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In December 2024, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) endorsed the introduction of the Aligned Football Calendar, one of the 11 priority actions under their Football Pathways Plan.

The Aligned Football Calendar, better known as ‘summer soccer’, is part of the FAI’s plan to bring domestic amateur football into line with UEFA requirements.

That is, to have all of UEFA’s 55 member nation amateur adult and youth leagues operating between the months of February and November.

As of today, the Republic of Ireland is the only member nation whose amateur leagues have not adopted an Aligned Football Calendar.

In October 2025, the FAI confirmed UEFA had granted a two-year extension to the planned implementation.

As it stands, all amateur adult and underage levels of Irish football are being instructed to adopt summer soccer by 2028.

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So, what exactly does all this mean for the West Cork League?

John Buckley is the current West Cork League Secretary/Registrar, Munster FA Director Executive Member and FAI General Assembly Member.

‘We (WCL) are delaying a decision again until an EGM is held in late July or early August,’ Buckley told The Southern Star.

‘An EGM will take place where all clubs will vote on moving to a calendar season in 2027. That would also mean running a short mini-season in the winter of this year.

‘Before any EGM, a survey will be sent out to all clubs seeking their input.

‘If we go ahead with a calendar season in 2027, we will ask clubs how they would expect it should be run and how a winter 2026 short-season would be run.

‘All teams (men’s, women’s, U18) will have a vote rather than one vote per club.’

What happens if West Cork League clubs end up voting against the motion?

‘We will stay as we are and could decide at next year’s AGM to vote again,’ Buckley said.

‘Not all clubs attended Tuesday’s AGM. That’s why we have decided to conduct a survey before holding an EGM.

‘It’s still a matter of choice for our clubs as to whether we want to go or not. The majority of clubs that attended our AGM are willing to give it a go.’

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The main ramification of West Cork League’s clubs moving to a February to November season is obvious.

Most WCL players are involved with their local GAA clubs and other sports. Adding soccer fixtures to an already crowded summer is something certain players and clubs are currently not in favour of.

Yet, many of the clubs’ representatives in attendance at Tuesday night’s AGM believe it is time to bite the bullet.

The West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League is thriving since moving to summer soccer and reporting record numbers of registered players in 2026.

The Waterford Soccer League made the move and also experienced a huge surge in playing numbers. Closer to home, the Cork Business League did likewise and continues to thrive.

There are many pros and cons, not least climate change which is increasing the number of match postponements with each passing West Cork League season.

An opportunity to complete fixtures any night of the week or weekend during the summer and autumn months is an enticing one.

Improved summer weather conditions as well as better playing surfaces have enhanced the West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League.

Why not at adult level as well?