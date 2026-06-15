Planned water outages in Adrigole due to mains upgrades

A WATER OUTAGE has been planned in Adrigole and the surrounding areas for Wednesday, June 17th.

Uisce Éireann will replace 2.5km of ageing water mains along the R574 from the Water Treatment Plant and Reservoir to Adrigole Bridge.

The works will reduce the risk of bursts, supply interruptions, and deliver a more reliable water supply for homes and businesses in the area.

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Residents in Reenabulliga, Clydagh, Reen, Cappanaparka East, Adrigole, Dromgarvan, Inchintaglin, Cappaleigh South, Faha West, Faha East, Crooha East, Ulusker, Trafrask, Trafrask West, Trafrask East, Dromagowlane and surrounding areas may experience a temporary disruption to water supply from 7pm on Wednesday, June 17th until 12am while these necessary works are underway.

Kevin Murphy, Portfolio Manager at Uisce Éireann said: ‘These works represent an important step in upgrading the existing water network and will support a more resilient and reliable water supply for Adrigole.

‘We recognise that any interruption to supply can be inconvenient, and every effort will be made to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible. We would like to thank customers for their patience and cooperation while these essential upgrades are carried out.’

Typically, it takes three to four hours after estimated restoration time for normal supply to be restored to all customers.

However, it may take longer for normal supply to be restored to residents at the end of the network or on higher ground as the system recharges.

The mains replacement works began in Adrigole in late April and are expected to be completed by the end of July 2026.

Planned outages in Adrigole due to water mains upgrades.