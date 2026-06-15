Lisavaird village needs traffic calming to safeguard lives

URGENT traffic calming measures are needed in Lisavaird village to prevent accidents on the busy road, it’s been claimed.

Cllr Isobel Towse (SD) raised a motion at a recent meeting of the West Cork Municipal District, urging TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland) to address the situation.

She said there were serious safety issues, especially for Lisavaird National school and its 71 pupils.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘It may be a small village but it's extremely busy, both in terms of the establishments there, and in terms of the constant flow of fast moving traffic,’ said Cllr Towse. ‘It's one of the areas in most need of traffic calming in the county.’

One of her main concerns is that pupils and staff at the school have to cross the road regularly to use the community hall because the school does not have its own hall or gym.

‘Four teachers in high-vis jackets must stand in the road, literally wave down and stop traffic to allow pupils to cross a national road. They have no other option but to do this. It's not fair to put teachers in this position and it's not the safest either,’ added Cllr Towse.

She suggested digital speed feedback signs, rumble strips, more signage, and faded lines repainted at the junction as basic safety measures.

And Cllr Towse also called for a pedestrian crossing, lighting and footpaths as additional measures.

She asked that Cork County Council write to TII and point out the urgency with which these works need to be carried out, also asking the road and public transport authority to put interim safety measures in place.

Cllr Towse said: ‘I contacted the local roads office three times in the last year in relation to this junction and I believe signage was replaced as a result, but it's definitely time to escalate the issue and bring it to TII for proper action.’

Senior executive engineer John Ahern said: ‘All substantive works on this National Road require TII approval and funding. This request has been submitted.’

