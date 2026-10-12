West Cork firefighters face F1 selfie emergency in Glengarriff

Firefighters from Bantry hit the brakes and interrupted their Home Fire Safety visits around Glengarriff to take selfies with a famous Formula 1 car.

The starstruck crew made a quick pit stop to get snaps with the Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 car on its way to Cork city for last weekend's Red Bull Homerun.

Cork County Fire Service shared the images on social media, writing: "Naturally, the crew couldn't pass up the opportunity to grab a few photos with the car and driver!

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"Just another day out in the community for Bantry Fire Brigade, although this encounter was definitely a little faster than usual!"

The 750-horsepower RB7 will took centre stage at the recent race along South Mall in Cork's city centre with former F1 driver Patrick Friesacher at the wheel.

Built by Red Bull in 2011, the V8-powered car helped the team win both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Championships. It claimed 12 victories in that season’s 19 Grands Prix.