Met Éireann issues Status Yellow fog warning for West Cork

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow fog warning for Munster, including West Cork. The warning is in place from 10pm tonight until 10am tomorrow morning.

Dense fog is expected in places, with reduced visibility and at times hazardous travel conditions for drivers.

Mist and fog are forecast across Munster overnight, with poor visibility lingering in some areas Saturday morning.

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Drivers should slow down, leave extra space, use dipped headlights and allow more time for journeys, the meteorological service has said.

The advice is to avoid sudden braking and delay travel if conditions feel unsafe.

Pedestrians and cyclists should wear reflective clothing and take care near roads. It is advised to check conditions before setting out on any journey.