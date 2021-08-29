WELL, HOLEY GOD Here’s another big one!

After our recent front page photo of the Inchydoney Rd pothole, revealed to us by Luke McCormack, James O’Neill of Myross, above, believes he has found Ireland’s biggest pothole! This huge hole has opened on the side of the road leading to the local causeway at Myross. It has been caused by the nearby sea wall being undercut and eating into the road edge, causing the collapse. James, who stands over 6ft tall, believes the hole is extremely dangerous to unwary walkers and children in the area. (Photo: Andrew Harris)