Cannabis drug driver put off the road for one year

A YOUNG motorist was put off the road for one year after he tested positive for cannabis when he was stopped at a garda checkpoint.

David Abatt (22), of Rathmacullig East, Ballygarvan, Cork pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to driving while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge Andrew Cody that at 12.20am on July 23rd last Gda O’Donoghue was operating a checkpoint at Gully, Bandon when he stopped the accused and asked him to produce his driving licence.

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‘Gda O’Donoghue carried out an oral fluid test on Mr Abatt and he failed due to the presence of cannabis in his system.

There was no evidence of a medical exemption,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

Mr Abatt was subsequently arrested and taken to Bandon Garda Station where a blood specimen was taken.

Defence solicitor Éamonn Fleming said his client works in the retail sector and has no previous convictions, and he told Judge Cody he was requesting a postponement of the driving ban.

‘He has no access to public transport and starts work at 7am and I am seeking the longest possible postponement,’ said Mr Fleming.

Judge Cody disqualified Mr Abatt from driving for one year and fined him €200, giving him three months to pay the fine.

He deferred the disqualification until November 5th next.