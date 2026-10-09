Three West Cork towns added to Cork County Council eParking scheme

Three West Cork towns have been added to the Cork County Council eParking App, allowing motorists to pay for parking directly from their smartphone, eliminating the need to use cash or visit a parking machine.

Kinsale and Macroom have been part of the scheme for some time, with Bandon being added this week. The project, which commenced in 2024, has been rolled out incrementally across towns in the county including Cobh, Youghal, Fermoy and Mallow.

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The eParking app, which is available for download for Android and Apple devices, enables users to quickly pay for their parking from anywhere, making the process easier, as well as more efficient and convenient.

The app is user friendly and can be accessed on a phone, watch, computer and even car dashboard. The introduction of the service reflects changing customer preferences, with increasing numbers of motorists choosing digital and contactless payment options over traditional cash payments.

Cork County Mayor Cllr Bernard Moynihan said: “The eParking App provides motorists with a convenient and flexible way to pay for parking, while complementing existing cash and card payment options.”

“The strong uptake of the service demonstrates the growing demand for accessible digital services, and this countywide rollout is another example of Cork County Council’s commitment to delivering modern, customer-focused services for our communities.”

To facilitate all users the council will continue to maintain its pay parking machines. It has upgraded many of these to accept dual-payment, enabling motorists to pay by contactless card as well as traditional cash payments. The Payzone parking app is still available to use as an alternative to the Cork County Council parking app.

Payment for parking is now accepted on both the apps, at www.countycorkparking.ie using a debit or credit card, or in-store at any participating Payzone retail outlet.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.