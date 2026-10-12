Stoma-friendly public toilets under consideration by council

CORK County Council is considering upgrading public toilets to make them stoma-friendly, writes Chris Benn.

Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) proposed that the council introduce a phased programme of retrofitting to ensure facilities are accessible and inclusive.

The issue was raised at a meeting of West Cork Municipal District, where Cllr Sexton asked for these upgrades to be incorporated into all future construction and refurbishment projects.

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He said “it’s not a thing that costs a fortune” but it could significantly improve the quality of life of individuals dealing with Crohns disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and similar stoma-causing conditions.

Cllr Isobel Towse (SD) supported the motion and suggested the scheme be extended to all toilets in council owned buildings, similar to the free period products initiative.

She suggested that council offices and libraries be considered for the upgrades.

Cllr Towse said “it’s a one-time expense” with no ongoing maintenance required so the overall cost would be relatively low.

She said the modifications would also be useful for people who have to self-catheterise where “hygiene is of utmost importance” to reduce the risk of infection.

Eimear O’Neill, the municipal district officer, said: “Cork County Council recognises the importance of accessible and inclusive public toilet facilities.”

She added that the Cork County Age Friendly Strategy 2024-2028 acknowledges the importance of properly designed and accessible public toilets.

The council agreed to consider retrofitting going forward, subject to available resources.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.