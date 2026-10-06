STEM support scheme will widen access for students

A NEW initiative will help West Cork students take part in international STEM events, regardless of their financial circumstances.Minister for Education and Youth Hildegarde Naughton today launched the €100,000 annual Student Informal STEM Events Support Scheme, aimed at reducing financial barriers to science, engineering, technology and mathematics.

It will support primary and post-primary students attending science, technology, engineering and mathematics events abroad. Schools can apply for funding on behalf of students.

Grants of up to €500 per student, per event, will be available.

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The amount may rise to €1,000 in exceptional cases, such as major international competitions or multi-day programmes.

The Department of Education will monitor participation and focus on students from disadvantaged backgrounds, DEIS schools and other underrepresented groups.

The scheme aims to widen access and inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, innovators and technology leaders.