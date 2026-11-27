Gardaí along with units from Dublin including the Special Detective Unit have been carrying out searches for a suspected Real IRA weapons dump at remote locations near Coppeen since this morning.

The large-scale operation also involves local gardaí as well as members of the Garda Dog Unit and the army bomb disposal team and is still ongoing in an area known locally as Shancashel, a few miles outside the village.

It is not clear if any weapons have been found but it is understood that they are acting on intelligence that the Real IRA in Cork city may have used properties in the rural area to store weapons.